Residential properties in Scotts Bluff County see second year of increases

“One sale doesn’t make a market,” Scotts Bluff County Assessor Angela Dillman said as she discussed property valuations, “but what you’re looking for is a pool of sales to tell you the trends in the area.”

The assessed value of agricultural dryland and grassland, as well as commercial properties, did not change from last year, Dillman told the Star-Herald. There is even better news for owners of irrigated land, which received a 5% reduction in valuation per acre.

However, for property owners in residential neighborhoods, it’s a different story. Gering valuations rose 7%, while Scottsbluff and Morrill valuations rose 10%. Mitchell properties’ valuations rose 13% and those in Minatare rose 15%.

“We don’t see the market, we follow the market,” Dillman said. “...We don’t compare one home to another, we compare what the home is assessed at versus what it sells for.”

The pool of sales is two years long for residential properties and three years long for commercial and agricultural ones. One year of sales falls off and another one kicks in every year. This means valuations must be updated each year.

Dillman said most residential properties in the county saw valuation increases this year and last year.

Sales are tracked from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 every two years. There were 968 sales in those five cities over that timespan from 2019 to 2021.

“Trying to avoid the roller coaster effect, you want as many sales out there as you can to keep them as stable and accurate as possible,” Dillman said.

Final taxable values must fall between 92% and 100% of the properties’ market value, as required by the state. It it doesn’t fall into that range, the assessor’s office needs to adjust the rates accordingly.

If the values did not change from last year, the five largest cities in the county would only be between 81% and 88% of the market value range.

“What we are worried about is trying to keep them equalized, because as long as they’re equal, everyone pays their fair share,” Dillman said.

The physical characteristics and amenities of a house help determine the assessed market value. The outliers — properties that sell for far below or far above the assessed value — are generally discarded from the study.

Only houses in a given county, city or area are assessed to attain that 92 — 100% of market value range.

For property valuation purposes, there are around 20 different groups in Scottsbluff and 15 in Gering. Mitchell, Morrill and Minatare form their own valuation groups.

Dillman said she needs to have the assessed values set by March 19. The state’s tax property administrator then reviews the values of all 93 counties to make sure they were all done correctly. The tax equalization review commission then views the administrator’s report and audits it.

Scotts Bluff County has 48 taxing districts. Property tax rates are finalized in October, after local governments adopt their budgets and the property tax requests they need to finish funding them.

In Scotts Bluff County, Dillman said, around 75 — 80% of property tax is used to fund schools. The rest goes toward other entities such as fire districts, cemetery districts and drainage districts. Counties work together to determine levies when districts stretch across them.

Last year, property tax rates in the county ranged between $1.50 and $2.50 per $100 of assessed value.

People can contest their property tax valuation. Protests must be filed by the end of June. Some property owners will be able to receive assistance prior to their protest going to hearing. If the assessor’s office and property tax owner can’t reach an agreement, hearings with the county commissioners start in mid-July.

Dillman reminds property owners that only the assessed value of a property can be protested. Property taxes themselves cannot be.

