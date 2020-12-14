Residents at Northfield Retirement Communities do virtual holiday storytime

Rae Whitney, a resident at Northfield Retirement Communities, sat in a comfy chair next to a festive Christmas tree as she read the children’s book, “A Christmas Visitor,” by Anneliese Lusert. She read the story out loud, not in front of a group of children, but in front of a camera.
With COVID-19 practically shutting out all visitors to retirement and nursing homes since March, many of the caregivers have been looking for ways to keep the residents connected to the outside world, often through virtual means. That’s why Northfield Retirement Communities has decided to partner with local libraries to give residents the opportunity to virtually interact with local children. Residents will read a Christmas story once a week for the month of December.
“I was getting my Christmas decorations out at home, and I came across the stack of children’s Christmas books that I still have at home that we used to pull out and read with my kids every year,” Kristin Wiebe, a part-time CARES Act employee at Northfield and the coordinator of the activity, said. “I thought, ‘There’s no one to read those.’”
Wiebe’s kids are now finishing college and in their own jobs. So, she decided to bring a few of her books and pick up a couple more from the library to bring to the residency.
Wiebe is also on the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library Foundation Board, so she knew the library hasn’t been able to do as much as they usually do this year. For example, their annual holiday pajama party at the Hampton Inn had to be canceled. Wiebe thought that she could bring these two needs together — holiday fun for area children and connection with the community for the residents.
She got with the marketing director at Northfield, Maureen Galen, who helped with the video editing and technical side of things, and they got the activity going.
“They’ve (the residents) really enjoyed doing it,” she said. “I would say that they’re all expert readers. They just did fabulously. … Some of them are former teachers, and so they had a natural bent for that.”
The community seems to have responded with a lot of love and excitement for the activity. The first installment of the series, which was Whitney’s reading of “A Christmas Visitor” was posted on the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library Facebook page, and it received 69 reactions, 32 shares and 12 comments.
“What an amazing reading voice! Thank you for sharing! A wonderful idea!” Steph Reynaga commented on the post of Whitney.
Wiebe noticed the attention the first video was getting and was pleased by the community’s positive reaction.
“I think it’s fun for them, because some of them know these residents, but don’t get to see them very regularly right now,” she said. “I think the other thing that makes it a wonderful thing is that there’s a lot of dreary news about long term facilities … we don’t have visitors right now, and they’re very limited in their activities. And so, I think it’s really great for people to be able to see that, hey, we’re doing great. Our spirits are high. We’re making it through this.
As of right now, they have a total of three books to be read by residents in December. Whitney read the first one, which was posted Dec. 7. On Dec. 14, Shirley Mead read “Pete the Cat Saves Christmas” by Eric Litwin. Then for Dec. 21, Janet Gardner will read “Prize in the Snow” by Bill Easterling. The recordings are made available to both the Scottsbluff Library and the Gering Public Library to post for their young patrons.
The residents involved in the Christmas reading program are a part of the independent living program at The Residency. Visitors are still not allowed at The Residency or The Care Center.
Wiebe also has some plans for other holiday cheer she hopes to bring to Northfield and to the rest of the Valley community. She said this week they are hosting a Christmas photo booth, where residents can take fun or serious holiday photos to send in a card or email to friends and family. Wiebe also hopes to possibly do some virtual Christmas caroling with the residents.
“It’s kind of a fun thing to be able to do something positive in the current landscape,” she said.
