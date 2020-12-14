Residents at Northfield Retirement Communities do virtual holiday storytime

Rae Whitney, a resident at Northfield Retirement Communities, sat in a comfy chair next to a festive Christmas tree as she read the children’s book, “A Christmas Visitor,” by Anneliese Lusert. She read the story out loud, not in front of a group of children, but in front of a camera.

With COVID-19 practically shutting out all visitors to retirement and nursing homes since March, many of the caregivers have been looking for ways to keep the residents connected to the outside world, often through virtual means. That’s why Northfield Retirement Communities has decided to partner with local libraries to give residents the opportunity to virtually interact with local children. Residents will read a Christmas story once a week for the month of December.

“I was getting my Christmas decorations out at home, and I came across the stack of children’s Christmas books that I still have at home that we used to pull out and read with my kids every year,” Kristin Wiebe, a part-time CARES Act employee at Northfield and the coordinator of the activity, said. “I thought, ‘There’s no one to read those.’”

Wiebe’s kids are now finishing college and in their own jobs. So, she decided to bring a few of her books and pick up a couple more from the library to bring to the residency.