Residents in Gering sheltering-in-place after gas leak

Residents in several neighborhoods in Gering have been advised to shelter in place after a construction crew struck a distribution line.

Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers confirmed that construction workers doing some work in the 1900 block of N and O Street struck a distribution gas line, causing a gas leak. The accident happened before 9 a.m.

Residents in the areas of 17th to 20th Streets in N and O Streets have been advised to shelter-in-place. Flowers said officials are focused on about a two-block area. Residents within that are are advised to shut their doors and windows and stay in place.

"The wind is in our favor now," he said. "...We are carefully monitoring and adjusting where we need to."

Black Hills Energy is on scene.

Some residents have been notified via a phone alert or crews in the area have also been making notification.