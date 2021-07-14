Respite program offering summer sports program

Western Community Health Resources, western area for the Nebraska Lifespan Respite Network, is offering a Summer Sports program for children diagnosed with a special need or any siblings of children diagnosed with a special needs.

A special need typically includes children on an IFSP or IEP, a mental health diagnosis or medical diagnosis.

Programs will be offered:

— In Scottsbluff and Gering, July 28: Carpenter Center, 116 Carpenter Center, tumbling, and NinjaZone,for children ages 2 to 15; Aug. 11: Buckboard Therapeuatic Riding, 104500 S. 14th St., Gering, offered for children with special needs only; and Aug. 21 or Aug. 28: Aerial Gymnastics, 1102 E. Overland.

— In Chadron, July 23: Panhandle Gymnastics, 132 W. Third St.; Aug. 19, Consuming Fire School of Dance & Gymnastics, 225 Main St.

— In Alliance, Aug. 3: Panhandle Gymnastics, 1202 E. 10th St., Alliance Recreation Center.

For more information, including times and other availablity, cntact Sherri Blome, WCHR/Respite, 308-432-8190 or complete a registration form and send it to WCHR/Respite, 300 Shelton St., Chadron, NE 69337.