Restaurants struggle to find workers

Jennifer Ahlers, manager of the Gering Bakery, had an interview with a job applicant on Monday. It was her first such interview in months.

Ahlers said it was the longest the business has gone without an interview in the 16 years she’s worked there. “We used to have people come in and apply on the daily,” she said. But like several eateries and businesses across the state and the country, Gering Bakery is in the midst of a worker shortage.

It’s not for a lack of trying on the company’s part. Through radio ads, word of mouth and Facebook posts, the people at Gering Bakery routinely make it known that they are hiring. Oftentimes, applicants express interest in joining the company as well. When it comes time for Ahler to sit down and meet with them, however, they never show up.

“I will schedule interviews in thirty-minute intervals for a full day and have maybe three people showed up,” she said.

Nebraska currently has an unemployment rate of just 2.2%. It’s the lowest in the nation, and the lowest rate ever recorded in state history. However, it also creates an imbalance between the number of open positions and those looking to fill them.