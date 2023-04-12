The Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff will soon relight its marquee as a major project nears completion.

On Wednesday, crews arrived to begin initial replacement and construction phases on the marquee. Midwest Theater executive director Tina Worthman said that the process of building the new marquee will be broken into two phases, with the current round focusing on structural and electrical work.

“They’re working on getting it ready for the next phase,” she said. “They’re coming back in the middle of May, probably in the last two weeks of the month, with the materials to finish it then. So we’re hoping that by the end of May or beginning of June everything will be completed.”

Work began last July when construction crews from Wagner Electric Sign Company of Elyria, Ohio, disassembled the original marquee. Since then, many upgrades have been made, including replicating the original glass tube neon with LED lighting, electrical upgrades and inclusion of structural and weather-resistant materials.

Worthman said,"There’s been a lot of pieces that haven’t been lit due to weather damage or other things, so for it to actually be redone with the LED lights and all that … it’s going to look better than ever."

The rebuilt marquee is one of the final phases of restoration efforts at the historic Midwest Theater, which also included interior painting, installing new terrazzo flooring, completing interior neon replacement, and original sidewalk restorations. The marquee is the most iconic aspect of the building, and Worthman said she hopes that its restoration brings back memories for many and helps create even more new ones.

“It’s a historic piece that has always been there, so it brings all of the history and memories for everybody who grew up here,” she said. “This is a way to bring back that excitement for everyone that’s been here, but also a whole new start and new excitement for everyone who doesn’t remember.”

Restoration costs have been covered by donations from the community to the Friends of the Midwest Theater, which made it possible to secure federal grants to cover the remainder of the expenses. Worthman credited the tremendous support for the effort over the past three and a half years from the community, local businesses and local government for making the project possible.

Worthman said that the expected completion of the project in late May means that the Midwest will be in its most vibrant state when residents and tourists visit downtown throughout the summer.

“I find it refreshing and exciting that the marquee is coming back to the Midwest and Broadway, and that the project is coming to fruition,” she said. “I feel like this is going to heighten the excitement of everything going on at the Midwest right now and bring even more attention to it. With tourism and everything going on over the summer, this is perfect timing.”

Sidewalk and parking obstructions may occur in the area around the theater while construction crews are on site, so the public is advised to be mindful while the project is ongoing.