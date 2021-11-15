Retired Army 1st sergeant’s next mission: Veterans service officer

“I just want to live up to John’s legacy — 48 years of the guy taking care of veterans,” he said. “He did a stellar job.

“I just want to come in there and hopefully, we don’t miss a beat and we continue to serve veterans and their dependents in the community as well.”

He said he wants to try to improve on Brehm’s serve to veterans by embracing what he has done, and moving forward.

With his own military experience, Meyers will bring that shared experience with him.

“To be honest, every time I’ve gone down to John’s office, I think there’s probably a line of five or six people out the door,” he said, saying he has observed Brehm working with clients. He has also observed him over the last year at ceremonies and activities, such as shadowing Brehm during the Veterans Day parade and the Veterans Day ceremony at VFW Post 1681 last week. Such opportunities will allow him to get involved with planning activities, he said, and he is looking forward to working with the West Nebraska Veterans Home. The home has been under restriction at various times during the pandemic, including on Veterans Day, and Meyers said he hopes to get veterans the things that they need to enjoy themselves.