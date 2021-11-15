Retired Army 1st sergeant’s next mission: Veterans service officer

A Gering man who spent 21 years in the U.S. Army has been selected as Scotts Bluff County’s next Veterans Service Officer.
Retiring Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Officer John Brehm confirmed the selection of Matt Meyers, who grew up in Gering and recently returned to the area, as Meyers and Brehm attended Veterans Day ceremonies last week. Scotts Bluff County Commissioners are expected to approve the selection during its meeting this afternoon.
Brehm told the Star-Herald that Meyers was selected from a pool of 10 candidates. Five people serving on the Veterans Service Committee made the selection.
“I think they picked the best one,” Brehm said of the selection. He told the Star-Herald that Meyers interviewed well throughout the selection process. “I’m very happy with the selection. I think some of the other (candidates) could have done a good job as well, and it’s hard to pick ‘the best one’ but I think we did.”
Meyers retired as a first sergeant in the U.S. Army after serving 21 years in the U.S. Army, including 15 years serving in special operations. He served 10 deployments, including multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. While serving, he earned three Bronze stars and three Meritorious Service medals, among many other awards.
Meyers will begin in the position on Dec. 1, training with Brehm who has served for 48 years.
“I just want to live up to John’s legacy — 48 years of the guy taking care of veterans,” he said. “He did a stellar job.
“I just want to come in there and hopefully, we don’t miss a beat and we continue to serve veterans and their dependents in the community as well.”
He said he wants to try to improve on Brehm’s serve to veterans by embracing what he has done, and moving forward.
With his own military experience, Meyers will bring that shared experience with him.
“To be honest, every time I’ve gone down to John’s office, I think there’s probably a line of five or six people out the door,” he said, saying he has observed Brehm working with clients. He has also observed him over the last year at ceremonies and activities, such as shadowing Brehm during the Veterans Day parade and the Veterans Day ceremony at VFW Post 1681 last week. Such opportunities will allow him to get involved with planning activities, he said, and he is looking forward to working with the West Nebraska Veterans Home. The home has been under restriction at various times during the pandemic, including on Veterans Day, and Meyers said he hopes to get veterans the things that they need to enjoy themselves.
“I’m excited that I was selected for the position,” he said. “It’s really an honor. For me, I’ve been a servant leader most of my career and then coming back and being given this opportunity is just a huge blessing and honor. I really hope to live up to the expectation that John has created, and hopefully, take it to the next level to better assist the community and our veterans.”
The Nebraska Veterans’ Affairs Department will need to certify the successful candidate meets all state requirements. Only those who have received an honorable discharge after serving on active duty, and have been a state resident for at least a year, are eligible to fill the post.
Brehm is set to retire on Jan. 20.
Asked if it was bittersweet to be serving his last Veterans Day, Brehm did his usual take of boosting others he served alongside.
“It’s a good feeling,” he said of watching the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies be held after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. “I think we got a good bunch of people to take the programs on and keep them going. ... We think it’s so important for the veterans to feel that support.”
As a veteran, Brehm said, “it’s a good, warm feeling for us to do something because some of these holidays are just about forgotten.”