Retired banker recalls military service

By 1969, American forces in Vietnam were handing more operational responsibilities for the war over to the South Vietnamese Army. But two little-known battalions remained to perform an essential task: clearing the jungle.

The 62nd Combat Engineer Battalion Land Clearers, operating in southern South Vietnam, was one of two battalions of that type formed by the U.S. Army. Along with their counterparts in the 18th Brigade operating farther to the north, they were only in existence for about two years — from early 1969 to the fall of 1971.

For one of those years, Morrill High School graduate Don Roth was one of officers assigned to making a dangerous job more efficient.

After graduating in 1963, Roth attended junior college and played basketball at Sterling, Colorado before finishing at Chadron State College in 1967.

“Three weeks after I graduated, I got my draft notice,” Roth said. “I made a decision I’d like to have a little control over what the military was going to do with me, so I enlisted in the Army’s Officer Candidate School program for engineers.”

After completing basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood in the Missouri Ozarks, Roth reported to Officer Candidate School in Virginia.

“That was a six-month program and graduates were commissioned as Second Lieutenants,” he said. “Out of the 120 students that started in my class, 42 of us graduated. It was pretty intensive training.”

Oddly, Roth was sent back to Ft. Leonard Wood to work with a unit of engineers taking care of roads, buildings and maintenance at the fort.