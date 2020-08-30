Retired banker recalls military service

By 1969, American forces in Vietnam were handing more operational responsibilities for the war over to the South Vietnamese Army. But two little-known battalions remained to perform an essential task: clearing the jungle.
The 62nd Combat Engineer Battalion Land Clearers, operating in southern South Vietnam, was one of two battalions of that type formed by the U.S. Army. Along with their counterparts in the 18th Brigade operating farther to the north, they were only in existence for about two years — from early 1969 to the fall of 1971.
For one of those years, Morrill High School graduate Don Roth was one of officers assigned to making a dangerous job more efficient.
After graduating in 1963, Roth attended junior college and played basketball at Sterling, Colorado before finishing at Chadron State College in 1967.
“Three weeks after I graduated, I got my draft notice,” Roth said. “I made a decision I’d like to have a little control over what the military was going to do with me, so I enlisted in the Army’s Officer Candidate School program for engineers.”
After completing basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood in the Missouri Ozarks, Roth reported to Officer Candidate School in Virginia.
“That was a six-month program and graduates were commissioned as Second Lieutenants,” he said. “Out of the 120 students that started in my class, 42 of us graduated. It was pretty intensive training.”
Oddly, Roth was sent back to Ft. Leonard Wood to work with a unit of engineers taking care of roads, buildings and maintenance at the fort.
Then in August 1969, Roth got his orders sending him to Vietnam. After leaving home in Morrill, he arrived in Vietnam Sept. 7.
“I was assigned to the 62nd Combat Engineer Battalion Land Clearers,” he said. “We were headquartered in Long Binh, South Vietnam. It was a huge Army base with lots of different units stationed there. It was like a city.”
During high school, Roth’s parents owned the Stegall store. He worked for area farmers in the summers, so he knew a lot about equipment. Than knowledge and experience really helped once he got to Vietnam.
“Once I was in country, they assigned me as the battalion maintenance officer,” Roth said. “Here I am a new Second Lieutenant as the maintenance officer of a land clearing company that was equipment heavy.”
Their equipment included 130 A7-E Rome bulldozers, along with enough truck tractors, lowboys and support equipment to haul the dozers out into the field. It was enough to transport two companies to the field and back at the same time.
Roth admitted his big challenge was getting parts and keeping the equipment running.
The land clearing companies within the battalion would go out into the field for 45 days at a time. From the jungle, dozer operators would cut down trees and clear the area from potential ambush sites and places where Viet Cong guerrilla forces could hide equipment and supplies.
“The men that drove the dozers were at risk every time they went out,” Roth said. “There was mortar fire and the Viet Cong would sit in the trees and drop grenades into the dozer cabs.”
He added that because of the danger involved, his battalion had the highest casualty rate of any engineering unit,
Roth stayed with the 62nd for his year in Vietnam, but was reassigned from maintenance officer to adjutant at headquarters in Long Binh. From there, he was assigned the responsibility of securing supplies and equipment. This was the time when the Army was starting to turn operations over to their South Vietnamese counterparts.
For his last four months in country, Roth (now promoted to First Lieutenant) was assigned as executive officer to one of the other land clearing companies within the battalion. That included frequent helicopter flights from headquarters into the field.
“We were a short-lived unit, but I was proud to be a part of it,” Roth said. “It was different from anything the Army had done before. It was an interesting time.”
When his year was up, Roth had to make a decision whether to stay in or get out. He decided to go home.
During debriefing, the officer told him there were people in their own country who didn’t like the military. The officer strongly suggested he not wear his uniform home.
Don didn’t talk about his service until about 12 years ago because of the hatred he knew was out there for Vietnam veterans.
“It meant so much to me when our country finally came around about Vietnam vets,” he said. “When people learn I served in Vietnam, they don’t scowl. Instead, they thank me for my service.”
Once back in Nebraska, Don got married and started looking for work. After a few months, he was offered a job at Gering National Bank.
He stayed in the banking business for the next 40 years before retiring from Platte Valley Companies in 2011.
“I’m happy I went through a military career,” Don said. “A lot of things in Vietnam I wish didn’t happen, but that went with the territory at the time. The military has been very good for me personally.”
