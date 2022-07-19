Retired couple drive tractor 4,000 miles to raise money for children's hospital

A retired Alaskan couple is driving their tractor back home from Nebraska, a nearly 4,000-mile journey, while raising money for Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Dick and Carol Ourada live in Fairbanks, Alaska, but also have a home in Holyoke, Colorado, near the Nebraska state line. The couple bought a house to renovate and decided they wanted a small tractor with a loader, but those are difficult to acquire in Alaska.

The Ouradas decided to get one shipped to Fairbanks. However, with Dick needing heart surgery and the coronavirus pandemic halting travel, the couple put that plan on pause for years.

When it came time to collect their tractor, they decided they could do some good along the way, Dick said.

“Having had time to consider it, and being of an age where we have time to do these things, we decided ‘Wouldn’t it be a wonderful opportunity to raise a lot of money for something?’”

The couple took their tractor on a test ride to Imperial, Nebraska, traveling through Gering on Monday. From there, their goal is to get to Fairbanks, accepting donations for Children's Hospital Colorado both online and in person wherever they stop.

The tractor, nicknamed Aggie, is a bright red 1977 International Harvester 574 vehicle with a repurposed Allis-Chalmers tractor cab. Dick painted and refurbished it at his Holyoke shop.

“The reason I went to it is it’s a very basic tractor,” he said. “Not a lot of hydraulic shift or anything. It’s good old steel gears and things that don’t burn out or break down. It’s built more like a little old Ford tractor was built and that’s why they’re still out there, just basic simplicity.”

Dick expects the journey to take around 60 days, driving 20 miles an hour, 10 hours a day. Either he or Carol drives Aggie, and the other follows in their Winnebago, switching periodically.

“If we had just driven the shortest distance, it’s closer to 3,400, 3,500 miles, but we wouldn’t meet anywhere near as many people because we want to get our aim out there, get noticed,” he said.

Their goal is to raise $100,000, and so far, they’ve raised around $4,000. Everything collected goes straight to Children’s Hospital Colorado for research purposes.

They chose the hospital because of how its workers had helped their families in the past. When Dick’s daughter, Donica Munyiri, was born, she wouldn’t eat. At just three days old, she was at death’s door.

“She was actually starving to death,” Dick said. “She had maybe a day or two left to live.”

Local doctors were unable to properly help, and recommended Donica be rushed for treatment at the children's hospital in Denver. Doctors were waiting to help her when the family arrived, and they didn’t charge a thing for their services.

By the next morning, the doctors had treated Donica and were giving her small, frequent meals to keep her alive.

“They said, ‘We have trouble with premature babies having the same complaint. We don’t exactly know why but we did a lot of research and basically found a special nipple for a baby bottle that these babies all seem to accept,’” Dick said.

The nipple attached to a glass soda bottle, so that’s how Donica was fed at the start of her life. Dick said people would see him and his wife feeding her that way, and think they were giving their baby soda. Sometimes, Dick would joke that she liked soda better than milk.

“It was a kind of funny-looking nipple, but it went on the end of a pop bottle … I said ‘Boy, with all the research and stuff like that this is going to be expensive.’ And they said ‘I think the nipples cost only 50 or 75 cents.’ Basically, they saved my baby’s life for 75 cents,” he said.

Carol’s nephew also received lifesaving treatment at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

“(Carol) said her nephew, at eight weeks I think, had heart surgery at the same hospital … and they fixed his heart well enough to keep him alive until he was 5, then they did total heart surgery on him. He’s alive and has a family and is somewhere around 40 years old now,” Dick said.

Donica is now 58 years old, working for the Head Start program at Northwest Community Action in Chadron.

“That’s quite an adventure they’re on,” she said of her father’s and stepmother’s journey. “He’s always been like that. He gets an idea in his head, he’ll go through it and he’ll come out on the other side.”

Donica said she’d been told about her eating ordeal growing up, but that she hadn’t been told how young she was or how dire her situation had been until her father started planning his trip.

“The thing that’s really interesting about this is I work for Head Start … and we help a lot of families in similar situations by making referrals and such. So I’ve kind of fallen into the same business as he would have gone through with me,” she said.

Dick and Carol left for Fairbanks on July 13 — Donica’s 58th birthday. They stayed in the Scottsbluff/Gering area for the first weekend of their trip, meeting tourists and raising money at the Legacy of the Plains Museum.

Dick said any donations would be like paying the hospital back for their work decades later. At first, the money was to go directly to the hospital, but he said he was unsure if Canadians would donate since their country’s government funds hospitals.

The couple then decided to focus the fundraising on research. Smaller research projects don’t get much publicity, and the money they raise can help children in the future.

“You can spend half a million dollars on cancer treatment pretty easily and a with a little bit of research, they saved my daughter for 75 cents. Of course, you won’t cure cancer for 75 cents but it gets the publicity, and these little things you never hear about until it’s your kid, or your family’s kid, or your grandkid,” he said.

People from as far away as Germany and Alberta have reached out to them; the latter family offered to let the Ouradas stay with them a spell to help collect donations from their neighborhood.

“That’s a pretty good spread when we’ve reached that far already,” Dick said.

Dick said it’s almost unusual to talk to a person who doesn’t know someone whose life was saved there. He even met two people who have family who used the special nipples.

“To be able to run into two (families) who used something that specialized within a month, there must be thousands of them out there,” he said. “When you take that times 58 years, how many people have been saved by this silly little nipple on a pop bottle?”

For additional information or to donate, people can visit www.tractortrip.com.