Revenues continue to be mixed bag

As communities and businesses adjust to the changing landscape, the past year has been a mixed bag when it comes to sales tax revenues.

Scottsbluff and Gering both saw declines in revenues for November, the most recent month reported by the State of Nebraska, but both saw increases in total revenue over the past 12 months when compared to the same time period in the previous year.

Oshkosh, Bridgeport and Chappell all saw substantial increases for November and for the past year.

Lydia Brasch, public information officer for the Nebraska Department of Revenue said statewide sales tax revenues have remained strong.

“We have, as a whole state, weathered the pandemic fairly well,” Brasch said. “All-in-all, it has kept Nebraska growing. We have a very diversified state, and historically, that is true through different situations. When there was flooding, people were rebuilding, fixing damages. Through the pandemic, we can’t attribute things to COVID, but some industries may have seen growth, and apparently overall there has been (growth). People are still purchasing. Businesses are still selling. That may not be true in every case, but enough that our sales taxes have showed growth.”