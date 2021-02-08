Revenues continue to be mixed bag

As communities and businesses adjust to the changing landscape, the past year has been a mixed bag when it comes to sales tax revenues.
Scottsbluff and Gering both saw declines in revenues for November, the most recent month reported by the State of Nebraska, but both saw increases in total revenue over the past 12 months when compared to the same time period in the previous year.
Oshkosh, Bridgeport and Chappell all saw substantial increases for November and for the past year.
Lydia Brasch, public information officer for the Nebraska Department of Revenue said statewide sales tax revenues have remained strong.
“We have, as a whole state, weathered the pandemic fairly well,” Brasch said. “All-in-all, it has kept Nebraska growing. We have a very diversified state, and historically, that is true through different situations. When there was flooding, people were rebuilding, fixing damages. Through the pandemic, we can’t attribute things to COVID, but some industries may have seen growth, and apparently overall there has been (growth). People are still purchasing. Businesses are still selling. That may not be true in every case, but enough that our sales taxes have showed growth.”
City clerk/treasurer LeAnn Brown said Oshkosh saw one month over the past year when revenues were down significantly, but the year as a whole was good. Over the past 12 months, Oshkosh revenues totaled $281,410.39, a 15.8% increase over the previous year.
November revenue was up $8,512.76 - a 44% increase over the previous year - helped by the grand opening of Ranch Daisies on Main Street, but numbers overall stayed strong.
“I truly believe people are staying closer to home,” Brown said. “It’s great for property tax because (sales tax) offsets the property tax, so that’s wonderful. Plus, it’s great for the businesses. I’m sure they love it.”
LB 840 programs are funded through sales tax, and Brown said Oshkosh has been able to help multiple businesses, including Ranch Daisies, with LB 840 funds.
Dori Huck, city clerk/treasurer in Bridgeport, attributed at least part of that city’s sales tax increase to usage of the Cobblestone Hotel in town.
Overall, Bridgeport saw a 12-month increase of 9%, and a jump of 36.5% in November alone. November’s sales tax revenue increased from $22,272.53 to $30,411.50.
Gering’s sales tax revenue was up $120,749 over the past 12 months despite a drop of $6,155 in November.
In Scottsbluff, November saw a 10% (nearly $55,000) dip, but the past 12 months as a whole were up nearly $245,000 (3.8%).
“Obviously, we’re watching it very closely,” Scottsbluff interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn said. “It’s our main source of revenue for our general fund, so we’re pretty sensitive to sales tax.”
Kuckkahn said the numbers can be exaggerated by a number of factors, including storm damage repairs from major events, such as an August 2019 hailstorm where auto and roof repairs were helping drive revenue late that year and into early 2020.
“You have to look at the overall trend,” he said. “Last year was high, the year before was on the normal side. If you project those lines out in a normal expectation, it’s not quite as bad as a 10% reduction would indicate.”
Projecting budgets can be a challenge with uncertain revenues, Kuckkahn said.
“This year was particularly difficult projecting (revenue) because of COVID,” he said. “It’s been complicated from a couple of different angles, COVID and then the hail damage that occurred.”
In putting together the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, Scottsbluff estimated conservatively due to the uncertainty.
“We’re looking at it,” he said. “We’re concerned, and we’ll see what happens in the next couple of months.”