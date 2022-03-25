Rhett Walker to share hope during Midwest Theater show Thursday, March 31

Uplifting music designed to help listeners escape the struggles of life and the negativity that makes people walk in defeat will be featured in an upcoming performance at the Midwest Theater.

Performer Rhett Walker will bring The Gospel Song & Tailgatin’ Tour to Scottsbluff on March 31.

The two-hour concert features performances by Walker, Tasha Layton, Leanna Crawford and Peabod with several collaborative moments. Several artists are fresh off successful singles and songs they are adding to their live shows. Walker had a top-five single with “Gospel Song” and Layton a top-five song with “Look What You’ve Done.”

Crawford just finished a fall tour with author Lysa Terkeurst and released a new radio single called “Mean Girls.” Peabod is a “hip-pop” artist who brings fun and entertainment to all of his performances.

While the audience engages with the storytelling Thursday night, Walker hopes they see a man who is in love with Jesus and his family. He also wants them to realize that everyone has been through struggles and he has overcome his own through faith.

Walker and his now-wife, April, dated in high school. Their lives changed when April found out she was pregnant at 17 years old. The couple will celebrate their 18th anniversary this year, thanks to the support of their church and God, Walker said.

“We had a church rally around us when we were 17 and pregnant and (church members) just showed us grace and showed us that there is redemption out there — pointing us to Jesus,” he said.

Despite being a musician who played the drums for the church, he never sang publicly. He sang in the car with April, who told him he could sing. However, his life changed one Sunday morning when Walker was called off the drums at church to sing a song.

“I wanted to do music growing up,” he said. “It was just something I loved, but I was playing drums and I didn’t sing.”

From that experience and support of his church family, Walker realized living a selfish life would lead to a life of destruction. After finding Jesus, he wanted to show people what he found through music.

“I hope that my songs make them question things and make them wrestle with those questions of unbelief,” Walker said. “I also just hope that they enjoy themselves.”

He shares his passion for Jesus through his music and live performances, something he missed during 2020 but is grateful to be doing again.

“We had a lot of time at home,” he said. “Man, I’ve got to get back out and play some music and I miss my fans and miss playing shows. Now that we’re finally getting to run around, it was like, ‘Let’s take this tour as far as we can.’”

The show will feature a variety of songs and collaborations among the artists with the goal of celebrating faith, family and freedom.

“Honestly, I’m just wanting to take people out of their 9 to 5 and the issues, struggles and troubles that surround their lives and have one heck of a fun time singing some songs about joy, peace, happiness and Jesus,” Walker said.

The challenges of life can seem overwhelming at times. With bad news easy to come by, Walker said, sometimes it’s hard to find hope. He hopes his show will help people find hope, joy and peace.

“I think for me — and I can speak on behalf of this tour because we’ve been talking about it — the biggest thing for us is people are looking for joy and hope. That’s not what the TV is screaming,” he said. “There’s a lot of bad news around us, so, honestly, we know where the sustainable kind of joy comes from and we’re going to tell people about Jesus, about hope.”

Walker will perform his new song “All Joy, No Stress” during the show as well as “Gospel Song,” which was released in 2020. Although he continued to release music during the pandemic, he didn’t have an opportunity to share it with a live audience until last year.

“It was really cool to play the song for some of the first times with the crowds singing it back to us,” he said. “Usually, when you’re starting a new song, nobody knows it. It’s just been fun to get to sing that song with people since we didn’t get to for so long.”

Thursday’s performances will encourage fan interaction and will also highlight some of the charity work Walker supports.

The show is Thursday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets. visit midwesttheater.com or call 308-632-4311. Tickets are $15 for members and students through high school and $20 for non-members.

