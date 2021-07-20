Ribbon cuttings mark opening of pedestrian bridge, 23 Club fields

A pair of red ribbon ceremonies marked the official opening of two major projects in northern Scottsbluff Tuesday evening.

The first of the celebrations took place at the north end of the Monument Valley Pedestrian Bridge, the final piece to the Scottsbluff’s part in the 6 mile Monument Pathway project. Dan Marshall, parks, cemetery and tree board chairman, said the entire project started out as the vision of one city employee 12-13 years ago.

“It was a vision Perry (Mader) had,” he said about current Mitchell city manager Perry Mader. “I had some emotion (during the ribbon cutting). I truly did. I was thinking of all the people that worked on it, behind it. … Perry was the key, and what a super guy he is. Personally, I was thinking of Perry and how he started all of this … but I would have loved to have Perry stand up beside me.”

Marshall said he was pleased with the way it turned out, and he looks forward to utilizing it with his family.

“I’m going to bring my family and grandkids here, bring their bikes. They’re ready to roll,” he said. “They just can’t wait to go across.”

Scottsbluff economic development director Starr Lehl said she was pleased with the turnout for the ceremony.