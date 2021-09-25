Ricketts to attend ice cream social in Gering

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Now he’s trying harder to get around to different places in the state where he hasn’t been able to travel,” Martinson said. “He’s really excited to be coming back because he loves the panhandle.” Ricketts last visited Gering during an education-focused town hall event in July.

Wolf said the event is one of several the museum has hosted over the years. He said it often serves as a gathering space, hosting the likes of weddings and class reunions. Barbara Martinson reached out to him for dates and they decided on one which would fit the Governor’s schedule.

“We’re very glad we can get people from outside the area to come and see what we have to showcase,” Wolf said.

The community room in which the ice cream social will take place has enough seating for around 100 people, he said. Including the lobby, he said there should be space for 150.

Martinson said she did not know how many attendees there would be, but they should have enough ice cream “to last the first hour, hour and a half at least.” Guests can choose the flavor and number of scoops they want, then load up on toppings.

The event will be free to attend, but access to the Legacy of the Plains Museum’s exhibits will cost their usual admission fee for non-members.

