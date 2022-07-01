 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Riders ready to climb Scotts Bluff National Monument's Summit Road

Oregon Trail Days Hill Climb.jpg

Area cyclists take to the Scotts Bluff National Monument in a past Hill Climb. The climb even has a unicycle category.

Area bike riders can again test their mettle at Oregon Trail Days annual Hill Climb on Saturday, July 9.

The 1.6-mile, time trial race has cyclists traveling up Scotts Bluff National Monument’s Summit Road. Race organizer Daryl Payne said the challenging course climbs 500 feet as racers ascend the bluff.

The course, though, isn’t so challenging that a beginner couldn’t conquer it, he said.

“The average person, if they ride their bike a few times a week, would be able to make it up there without having to stop and rest,” he said.

Payne said there will be an overall winner in the male and female divisions and winners in each age group.

“We have multiple classes. We have adolescent to adult ranges (which are organized) by 10 year increments. We'll have a 10 year old and under class,” he said.

In the past, the race was also divided into road bikes and mountain bikes. Payne said the lines are getting too blurred now that they won’t have different divisions for class of bikes.

Oregon Trail Days Hill Climb 2.jpg

A cyclist makes his way up Scott Bluff National Monument's Summit Road during the Hill Climb event.

“We had given separate medals for road bikes or mountain bikes. We've just combined that together and there's only one class on the regular bikes. That's mostly because the mountain bikes have really started getting lighter and faster, and gravel bikes, which are a little more like road bikes,” he said. “There is a category for unicycles, which we've had before. We also have a category for tandem bikes. We had a tandem bike last year.”

One bike you won’t see on the trail are e-bikes, Payne said. E-bikes use an electric motor to propel the bike.

“At this point in time, we're not ready to allow e-bikes. It may be, you know, creeping up on us anyway,” he said. “I think of the people that are riding and I think about cycling fans. The e-bike isn't really in the spirit of the Tour de France or anything like that.”

That isn’t to say that e-bikes will not be allowed in the future, he said.

“We realize that we'll probably need to modernize (our rules in the future). It's just hard to (call that a race). We just don't want it be the guy with the bigger battery on his bike will be the one who wins,” he said.

Riders may pre-register at Sonny’s Bike Shop at 1717 E. Overland in Scottsbluff. Pre-registration fees are $15. The cutoff date for pre-registration is Thursday, July 8 at 5 p.m. Riders may also register on race day from 6 to 6:45 a.m. The race is limited to 90 riders.

“If you wait to register at the site of the race, it’s $20. (By pre-registering), you save $5. Sonny’s has always been a big supporter of the bicycle race. It’s good to get people in their store,” Payne said.

Prizes will also be awarded to the oldest and youngest riders.

