Riverside Discovery Center acquires another puma cub

“I was shocked (when I was notified). I did not see it coming,” he said. “We were waiting for a long time for the first one. We had been on the list for a while. When it finally came up, it was surprising enough at the time, and to then all of a sudden have a second one. Right, back to back. You know, so that old you know, expression when it rains it pours.

Mountain lions can be solitary animals in the wild if there’s an abundant supply of food, Mason said.

“In captivity, it can be very helpful for them to have a friend, it’s enriching,” he said, “As long as they’re together young enough and growing up together, they will cuddle and hang out with each other. It can actually be very enriching for them to have a buddy, essentially. But it has to happen, when it typically has to happen when they’re younger. Yeah. And so the fact that this one came up so close, and was so close in size, it was a good opportunity to introduce them to each other now, while they’re still young.”

As luck would have it, the new puma cub is also around six months old. Mason said they use biology such as growth rates and fading spots to help determine the approximate age of the cubs, he said.

Mason said he is excited to have two puma cubs.