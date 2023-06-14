Staff at the Riverside Discovery Center in Scottsbluff are excited to announce the birth of a Highland calf on Sunday, June 11.

The calf weighed 70 pounds when it was born.

“She’s healthy and awfully cute,” Riverside Discovery Center director Desiree Drane-Davison said in a press release. “We’re happy she finally got here. We had been eagerly waiting for her arrival for a couple weeks.”

The calf was born to Ginger, a Highland cow that’s been at RDC since 2014. It’s the first calf that’s ever been born at RDC.

“It’s a really exciting time at RDC, especially since it’s been several years since we’ve had a baby animal born here,” Drane-Davison said. “Also, not many zoos have Highland cattle.”

Since being born, the calf has been spending time with her mother in the barn.

“Both the calf and momma Ginger have been doing really well,” Drane-Davison said. “The calf got her first vaccination on Monday (June 12).”

Drane-Davison said RDC guests will be able to view the calf for the first time on Thursday, June 15.

“The RDC staff is very excited to have an opportunity to take care of this calf, and we encourage people in the community to see her as soon as they can,” Drane-Davison said. “The calf has been up walking around and is excited to meet our guests.”

People visiting Riverside Discovery Center will have a chance to take part in naming the calf. Each guest will receive one free ticket to cast a vote for the calf’s name. Extra tickets can be purchased for $1 each. Voting, which will take place in the Children’s Museum at RDC, will conclude Thursday, June 29.

The Highland cattle breed originated in the Scottish Highlands and the western islands of Scotland. It’s one of the oldest cattle breeds in the world, appearing in the sixth century. They’re known for their long, shaggy coats and massive horns. They’re considered to be one of the friendliest cattle breeds.

Riverside Discovery Center, which has nearly 130 native and exotic animals, is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.