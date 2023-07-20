Riverside Discovery Center has announced two planned additions, as well as the loss of two beloved animals at the Scottsbluff zoo.

In a press release, Desirée Drane-Davison, executive director, announced that Riverside Discovery Center will be acquiring two spotted hyenas the week of July 23.

The brother-sister pair, named Charlie and Baby, are being transported from the Florida International Teaching Zoo in Bushnell, Florida. Drane-Davison describes them as a welcome addition to the zoo and said it will be the first time it has had hyenas.

In order to best support the animals' transition, she said, two RDC keepers will travel to the Denver Zoo to shadow staff who specialize in hyena care.

"The hyenas come as a welcome addition to the large cat collection at Riverside Discovery Center that is being rebuilt," she said. "They come as part of an active campaign to bring large cats back to the zoo."

While hyenas are not a member of the cat family, she said, but belong to the unique Hyaenidae family and share mannerisms and tendencies with felines.

"We are extremely excited to be adding hyenas to our species collection," Drane-Davison said. "It's an exciting time for the zoo right now as our rebuild our animals, team and continue to make facilities improvements to the zoo. If you haven't been to the zoo in a while, I would encourage you to do so. There are lots of exciting things going on here."

Currently, the zoo is accepting contributions to Bring Back the Cats, available via riversidediscoverycenter.org/bringbackcats or directly at the zoo.

In her press release, Drane-Davison didn't announce the birth of two baby zebras, however, the information was released earlier this week on the zoo's Facebook page. According to a post on the page, zoo staff released that two babies had been born to expectant mothers on July 1. One of the baby's has already been named, Zaida, and the zoo planned a social media contest for naming the other baby.

However, Drane-Davison also released that two animals who had been with the zoo for many years have also died.

Drane-Davison released that the zoo's 15-year-old Reeve's muntjac, named Leah, had died Saturday, July 15. According to Drane-Davison, a necropsy, an animal autopsy, done by a veterinarian attributed the cause of death to be old age.

Female muntacs have a life expectancy of 13 years in human care. Leah had been born on Sept. 6, 2007, at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens and came to Riverside Discovery Center in December 2021. The Reeve's muntag is an animal designated as yellow - meaning it has a population size of 50 or more animals but cannot retain 90% gene diversity for 100 years or 10 generations - by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, according to information provided by RDC.

"RDC strives to provide quality care for geriatric animals that reside at the facility," Drane-Davison said in the press release. "This includes regular veterinary evaluations, staff monitoring and adjustments are made as necessary to ensure the animals receive the best care possible.

On Sunday, July 16, the zoo's 22-year-old squirrel monkey, named Macademia, died. According to the release, the monkey had been having problems with what appeared to be allergic reactions the week preceding his death. An official cause of death was not yet known, pending the completion of a necropsy. The necropsy was expected to be conducted within the next few days by a partner veterinarian.

Macademia had been with Riverside Discovery Center since 2018. he had been born Dec. 26, 2000, at the Philadelphia Zoo in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

.