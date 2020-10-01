Riverside Discovery Center bear exhibit nearing completion

“Everybody is just so amped and ready to go, it’s just like a wound-up toy,” Riverside Discovery Center director Anthony Mason said of the staff as they prepare to open the new bear brothers exhibit.

Mason said everybody from the grounds staff to the zookeepers is looking forward to the opening of the exhibit with more than 20,000 square feet of space for the two grizzlies orphaned when they were just a few months old.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a while,” Mason said Thursday, trying to hold back emotions as he spoke. “This is a dream come true being able to give these bears, who were orphaned, a nice, forever home — one of the biggest grizzly bear exhibits in the country — with some one-of-a-kind features, and to bring something like this here to the community. It makes me tear up just thinking about it. I am so thrilled to have completed this, and to deliver this is a once-in-a lifetime thing for me, honestly.”

Smokey and Bandit came to the zoo nearly three years ago as cubs after their mother had been killed in Wyoming, near Yellowstone National Park.