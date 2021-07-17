Riverside Discovery Center celebrates chimp conservation

It was all monkey business at Riverside Discovery Center on Saturday, July 17. Well, actually, it was all ape business.
To celebrate World Chimpanzee Day, which took place on July 14, RDC held its first ever Chimp-a-palooza, which incorporated various chimp-related demonstrations, activities, games and goodies.
“We really wanted to take today to celebrate chimpanzees and talk about conservation of chimps in the wild, and really use this as an opportunity for kids to do some fun activities, learn a little bit more about chimps,” Michael Gillen, assistant head zookeeper and member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Chimp Educational Committee, said.
Gillen said the committee is currently working on a program called ChimpSAFE, part of an overarching program through AZA called Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE). The program is meant to educate about chimps as an endangered species and what people can do, even from western Nebraska, to help.
“Even though we are in the Midwest — we’re in western Nebraska — a lot of people don’t realize that decisions that we make in our everyday lives actually can affect chimps out in the wild,” Gillen said. “The decision to do recycling actually lowers our need to cut down forests and stuff for paper and other materials that we utilize. And so, we talk about conservation as a way of informing people that we can still make a difference here in western Nebraska by recycling, making better decisions when we’re choosing which foods that we’re going to buy — some products use palm oil, which causes additional cutting of forests for the orangutans. So even though we don’t have orangutans here, conservation is still something that we can do to talk to the public and help make them make informed decisions here in western Nebraska.”
The Chimp-a-palooza event allowed RDC to really bring to light these issues, Gillen said. Activities included painting like a chimp, a chimp scavenger hunt and using tools like a chimp.
“They were the first animal observed that uses tools,” Gillen said.
The zoo also had a few fundraiser stations like a dunk tank and a table selling buttons painted by the local chimpanzees at the zoo. All the funds raised will go toward chimpanzee conservation.
RDC executive director Anthony Mason said he was pleased with the turnout for the event.
“I think we’ve actually had a pretty good turnout today,” he said. “We’ve actually had quite a few people that were here that even said they were here specifically for chimp stuff.”
One of those families was Bill King and his daughter Anna von Seggern and grandson Dean von Seggern. As members, they come out to the zoo a few times a week, but their favorite part has to be the chimpanzees, they said.
“They each have personalities as different as ours,” King said. “It’s just amazing. (We’ve) been totally obsessed with them the last year.”
The trio stuck around for the special training that the animal care staff did with the five chimps in the middle of the day. The chimps also got special enrichment to celebrate, and the zoo hosted a couple of reptile shows with animals from the chimps’ native Africa. All the events were centered around educating the public about chimpanzees.
“(We wanted to) educate people about the plight of chimps out in the wild and tell them a little bit more, because people can only make decisions once they’re informed,” Gillen said. “So, it’s a good opportunity for us to educate the public about chimps and where they come from and the things that we can do that impact them in the wild.”
Mason agreed, “We want to inspire people that no matter where they are, and what animals or ecosystem you’re talking about, they can do something to help out. And this is a way for people to have fun, learn about chimpanzees and help them in the wild at the same time. They are (an) endangered species; they’re threatened by habitat loss and poaching and need all the help they can get.”
RDC will be hosting another family-fun event on Sunday, July 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Free Zoo Day will include free admission to the zoo for games, activities, face painting, a bounce house, educational stations, local performers, food for a small fee, free giveaways and more.