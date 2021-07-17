Riverside Discovery Center celebrates chimp conservation

“We really wanted to take today to celebrate chimpanzees and talk about conservation of chimps in the wild, and really use this as an opportunity for kids to do some fun activities, learn a little bit more about chimps,” Michael Gillen, assistant head zookeeper and member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Chimp Educational Committee, said.

“Even though we are in the Midwest — we’re in western Nebraska — a lot of people don’t realize that decisions that we make in our everyday lives actually can affect chimps out in the wild,” Gillen said. “The decision to do recycling actually lowers our need to cut down forests and stuff for paper and other materials that we utilize. And so, we talk about conservation as a way of informing people that we can still make a difference here in western Nebraska by recycling, making better decisions when we’re choosing which foods that we’re going to buy — some products use palm oil, which causes additional cutting of forests for the orangutans. So even though we don’t have orangutans here, conservation is still something that we can do to talk to the public and help make them make informed decisions here in western Nebraska.”