Riverside Discovery Center debuts Children’s Museum on Nov. 1

“This was important to us, especially to do this in doors here and have the theme change. We wanted to have an indoor area where families could enjoy, and could play and learn, and have an immersive experience that can keep them busy for an extended period of time,” Mason said. “Some of the pieces will change in and out. Some of the pieces might disappear, while new ones come into the picture.”

Mason said the magnet wall is well-suited for the Children’s Museum because it can be changed fairly easily to essentially make it a new display for the children.

“There will be some months where we might still have the magnet wall in here, but the ball rolling portion might be pulled out. It might be like cutouts of dinosaurs or puzzle pieces, or kids put together pictures of dinosaurs or animals or other things. It’ll be the same feature, but maybe with different uses to it,” he said.

December will bring an exciting new display to the Children’s Museum — a giant Light Bright, Mason said.