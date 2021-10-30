Riverside Discovery Center debuts Children’s Museum on Nov. 1

Riverside Discovery Center director Anthony Mason had building a Children’s Museum in the back of his mind for a long time.
Now. Mason’s brainchild will open to the public beginning on Monday, Nov. 1.
“Bringing Children’s Museum elements here to the zoo has been part of our mission for a long time,” he said. “A lot of that’s been focused in outdoor environments, like the splash pad, the dinno dig, the water table, some of the new interactive signage features around the bear exhibit. This is incorporating these types of interactive, STEAM-based learning elements. STEM learning is something we’ve been slowly incorporating over time, and we really just wanted to create an area where that was the focus. We wanted to connect it to animals, but also connect it to STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. That was really kind of the focus.”
Mason said it took some sweat equity on the zoo staff’s part to make the children’s museum a reality.
“We started exploring water, some different games features, interactive elements that we could build, design or order. A lot of this is stuff we built and designed in-house,” he said.
The children’s museum won’t be a static display. The zoo staff will come up with different games and things for the display.
“This was important to us, especially to do this in doors here and have the theme change. We wanted to have an indoor area where families could enjoy, and could play and learn, and have an immersive experience that can keep them busy for an extended period of time,” Mason said. “Some of the pieces will change in and out. Some of the pieces might disappear, while new ones come into the picture.”
Mason said the magnet wall is well-suited for the Children’s Museum because it can be changed fairly easily to essentially make it a new display for the children.
“There will be some months where we might still have the magnet wall in here, but the ball rolling portion might be pulled out. It might be like cutouts of dinosaurs or puzzle pieces, or kids put together pictures of dinosaurs or animals or other things. It’ll be the same feature, but maybe with different uses to it,” he said.
December will bring an exciting new display to the Children’s Museum — a giant Light Bright, Mason said.
“We looked at some features that are at other children’s museums throughout the country. These are inspired by features at other Children’s Museums around the country. We went to several different children’s museums around the country. I’ve been visiting them for years now with my wife as we prepare to do these types of things,” he said.
Though he has had the idea for the Children’s Museum for a few years, he said he began finalizing the plans this year.
“We’ve been working on it really for a couple of years, and it really just finally started to come together and coalesce in the last year,” he said. “We really hit the pavement and have been trying to start getting these things ready and pushing forward with the product. We wanted to debut it in the wintertime, even though it’ll be a year round thing. We wanted to really focus on the fact that we don’t have a lot of indoor spaces here. Now, this adds a new, interactive indoor play area that people can utilize all winter long, and in the summer when it’s hot as well.”