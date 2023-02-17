Riverside Discovery Center is without an executive director again after the newly hired executive director tendered his resignation Feb. 14, citing health reasons an interview with the Star-Herald.

The RDC board announced plans to restart its search for the next executive director, according to a press release Friday evening.

The press release acknowledged the turnover of the executive director position since the departure of Mason.

“After a nationwide search where multiple out-of-state candidates were brought in for a panel interview as well as a facility and community tour, local candidate Hawk Buckman, former RDC board member and interim director, was selected as the new director of RDC,” the release states. “Buckman voluntarily resigned on Feb. 14.”

During the board meeting Friday, Feb. 17, the board voted to appoint Desiree Drane-Davison as the new interim director. Drane-Davison previously worked for the RDC as a zookeeper and has a background in the National Park Service.

The board plans to fill the executive director position through a committee approach, sourcing through the AZA network, but is open to the right local, passionate and business-minded person.

“The board is grateful to Desiree for her offer of assistance to step in as the interim director of the RDC facility,” the release states. “As a board, we are mindful of what an important role this individual plays in our facility and the positive impact this person will enable RDC to have on our community going forward.”

For 86 days, Hawk Buckman led the Riverside Discovery Center after the departure of the previous executive director Anthony Mason. During that time, Buckman served as interim and was later appointed as executive director of the RDC. Earlier this week, Buckman submitted his letter of resignation, telling the Star-Herald his decision was based on his health.

“I resigned because of my health,” he said. “I resigned because of my blood pressure and I suffered an anxiety attack due to the stress to try to meet this goal.”

The next morning after suffering an anxiety attack, Buckman said, he woke up and realized he could not continue serving as the executive director, noting that he was the least qualified person to fill the position for the zoo. He assumed the role since he had time off during the winter from his other job, claiming that no other member of the board of directors volunteered. While Buckman told the Star-Herald he wants to move forward with his career, he said the highlight was “getting to know the staff, learning more about the field and professionalism and courage that it takes to be a zookeeper and getting to know the volunteers.”

The departure of Mason on Nov. 11, 2022, came in the midst of the zoo’s Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation process. Buckman continued that charge to complete the necessary paperwork, which he said still has to be completed and submitted ahead of a March 1 deadline. Following that application process, AZA representatives conduct inspections of the facility within a one- to six-month window.

The RDC operates as a non-profit, though it receives financial support from the City of Scottsbluff. The city council approved a 5-year contract for for the city to contribute $300,000 per year to operations, with $75,000 issued a quarter. The current contract is set to expire in September 2025. A previous $350,000 contract had been in place for 10 years.