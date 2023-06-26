The Riverside Discovery Center has an array of summer events for the whole family.

One of the recent highlights of the zoo is the birth of a Highland calf, but the Riverside Discovery Center is set to host several summer events, along with new director Desiree Drane-Davison getting settled in.

The zoo has been getting ready and dedicating resources toward accreditation in order to prepare for its summer slate.

Zoos must undergo a accreditation process every five years in order to maintain the status.

Accreditation standards have to do with the welfare of animals, things like sanitation, proper space being provided for animals, as well as safety of the public.

This process also deals with governance of a zoological facility, finances, employees and other staff, veterinary care, and conservation efforts.

With the Riverside Discovery Center’s existing attractions, like the splash pad, and petting zoo, it is a great place to go for family summer fun.

People visiting Riverside Discovery Center will have a chance to take part in naming the recently-born Highland calf. Each guest will receive one free ticket to cast a vote for the calf’s name. Extra tickets can be purchased for $1 each. Voting, which will take place in the Children’s Museum at RDC, will conclude Thursday, June 29.

On July 22, RDC will have a magician show, with two separate shows during the one at 10 a.m. and another at 2 p.m.