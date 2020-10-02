Riverside Discovery Center getting zoo ready for Spooktacular

Anthony Mason hummed The Ghostbusters' theme song and sang "I ain't afraid of no ghost" as he walked along the path where Riverside Discovery Center staff was setting up some Ghostbusters-themed displays for the upcoming Spooktacular.
Mason, the RDC director, said the number of volunteers would be down this year, and other changes would be made due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the event would go on.
The 32nd annual Spooktacular will be Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30-8 p.m., beginning Oct. 9, and Sundays from 4-6 p.m., beginning Oct. 11. On Halloween night, Oct. 31, hours will be 3-8 p.m. Cost is $6 per person for ages 2 and up.
In a normal year, Mason said, the zoo would have 40-50 volunteers in costumes spread out over the different nights, but this year will be scaled back.
“We’ve got all these different costumes, and we felt like it wasn’t safe to be having kids come out each night, trading costumes with each other and getting ready in the same area and interacting with people,” he said. “We felt like we wanted to be safe, so we’re not going to have as many volunteers helping, but it’s still going to be decorated. In order to help make up for that, we’re going to be giving away more candy at the end.
“I think it’s still going to be a lot of fun for people. It’s still a great way to get out and safely trick-or-treat. Kids can still dress up in their costumes. I think it’s still going to be a really good, fun, family event like it always is. It’s just going to look a little different.”
The early start on Sundays was added to make it easier for people with younger children and give them the opportunity to get out while it is still daylight.
“Like anything else, we’re still recommending that people socially distance from those people who aren’t in their group,” Mason said.
Near the front entrance, Mason said, is typically the most congested area, and people will be better able to distance as they move through the zoo. Additional staff will help keep people moving through the lines.
Making sure the event continued was important to Mason and the zoo staff.
“This is going to sound like a cliche, but now more than ever is it important,” Mason said. “People have been cooped up. There’s been not as many activities this year. The zoo has had basically no events this year, so this will actually be one of our first events of the year. Normally by now, we’ve had Easter and the teddy bear clinic and all these different events that we just weren’t able to do this year because of COVID. For us, for the public, this is a way to get back closer to normal. Obviously, we’re not 100% there yet, so I think now more than ever an event like this is important as long as you can do it safely, and I think we’re going to be able to do it safely.”
Mason said he believes the event is most important for the kids.
“Most importantly for the kids is they’ll get to dress up,” he said. “They’ll see other people dressed up. They’ll be able to get candy. It’s still a great way to make some memories, and hopefully forget about all this stuff going on with COVID for a couple nights.”
