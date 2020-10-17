Riverside Discovery Center holds grand opening of bear exhibit

Children squealed with delight and wonder as they watched a giant grizzly bear climb the water tower to play with a few pumpkins in its new bear exhibit at the Riverside Discovery Center Saturday morning.

The two orphaned brother bears, Smokey and Bandit, were moved to their new habitat on Wednesday, Oct. 14. On Saturday, the zoo celebrated its official opening with free gummy bears, coloring pages and a drawing for special prizes.

“We’re celebrating the grand opening of the bear brothers exhibit, and we’re doing some fun stuff ... just trying to showcase all the hard work that’s gone into building this expansive new exhibit for the brother bears,” RDC director Anthony Mason said.

Mason said the brothers seemed to enjoy their new home, playing in the water and burrowing in the ground. He was also glad to see the many people who showed up to welcome the bears to their new habitat.

For families like the Rodenbaughs, it was a no-brainer to come out for the celebration.

“We got our family pass in the spring, and we’ve been waiting all summer for this exhibit to open,” Ron Rodenbaugh, who brought his two sons, said. “It’s nice that they finally have a lot more space.”