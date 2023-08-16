Who’s ready for some back-to-school excitement at the zoo?
On Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Riverside Discovery Center in Scottsbluff will host a School Spirit Party/Conservation Carnival.
There will be a number of fun games set up throughout the zoo, including many with prizes. There will also be a bouncy house, face painting, bracelet making, a dunk tank, a coloring contest, and special animal presentations. Children will also be able to enjoy the Splash Pad while jamming out to music from DJ Kory Soto. Additionally, there will be some fun activities at the stage, including trivia games and a dance party.
Admission to the School Spirit Party/Conservation Carnival is free for RDC members. Non-members will pay regular, daily admission prices to the zoo.
Daily admission rates are $3.50 for ages 2-4; $6.50 for ages 5-12; $9.50 for ages 13-64; and $6.50 for ages 65 and over.