Riverside Discovery Center's board announced that its interim director, Desiree Drane-Davison, has been hired as the executive director.

Drane-Davison had been serving as the interim executive director since February. She begins her duties as the permanent, full-time executive director immediately, according to a release issued last week.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity,” she said. “A few months ago, I wasn’t looking to become a zoo director. I was just happy to help Riverside Discovery Center while it searched for a full-time director. However, after getting a chance to meet and work with the wonderful staff these past few months, I became more interested in helping the zoo in this position full-time. I’m excited the board of directors is giving me this opportunity.”

Andy Hayward, president of the RDC Board of Directors, said, ”We're thrilled to have Desiree become our permanent executive director. She is passionate about RDC, especially the animals, and that's obvious with what she's accomplished here, including these last few months as the interim executive director.

"Also, in our search for a permanent executive director, the board looked for someone who has lots of experience working with animals and who has superb leadership skills. Desiree certainly meets those requirements. Already, she's developed a strong working relationship with the entire staff. "

From 2009 to 2012, Drane-Davison served in several different roles at RDC, including working as a zookeeper, volunteering as a docent, and serving on the board of directors. In recent years, she’s volunteered often at RDC.

“RDC has always been special to me,” she said. “I really enjoyed my time as a docent, which gave me more knowledge about the animals and the zoo, and I had a great experience working with the animals as a zookeeper. I think this zoo is a gem in our community. There’s a variety of animals and programs, and I’ve always loved being part of that in some way, whether it’s as a volunteer or as an employee.”

Her professional background is concentrated in National Park Service. She worked as a park ranger for nearly 20 years, including stints at Devils Tower National Monument, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Wind Cave National Park, Jewel Cave National Monument and Colorado National Monument.

She and her husband, Mark Davison, moved to Scottsbluff in 2008.

One of Drane-Davison’s priorities has been getting RDC through AZA (Association of Zoos & Aquariums) accreditation successfully. She’s also been working on getting the zoo ready for the busy summer season. Recently, the zoo held its annual Spring Clean-up Weekend, which included many school groups and other volunteers helping to spruce up the zoo’s grounds.

In addition, Drane-Davison has been working on expanding some of RDC’s upcoming events as well as adding some new events. The next big event at the zoo is the Splash Pad Party, which is Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The splash pad will open for the season that day. In addition, lots of new games will be unveiled that day, and there will be a number of fun activities, such as face painting, a coloring contest, a hula hoop contest, a scavenger hunt, and Limbo. There will also be animal showings and animal education sessions on the stage, and a variety of food and drinks will be available.

Several other big events are planned for this summer, including RDC’s annual Free Day on Sunday, June 18.