Riverside Discovery Center offers free day

SCOTTSBLUFF - Riverside Discovery Center will host a free day at the zoo on Sunday, July 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission to the event is free, courtesy of a generous anonymous donor. Giant teddy bear stuffed animals and other prizes will be given away every hour. The day will also include a bouncy house, stage performance by Tabor Dance academy, music, reptile shows, and more games and activities.