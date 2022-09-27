 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Riverside Discovery Center’s hay fort ready for kids

092822-ssh-new-rdchayfort

Kids from a Scottsbluff daycare took turns going down the slide and exploring in the Riverside Discovery Center hay fort on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

 NICOLE HELDT/Star-Herald

The hay fort is open at Riverside Discovery Center (RDC) to offer families a fall themed experience within the zoo.

“We do this every fall because it’s a fun, fall-themed thing to do,” Anthony Mason, RDC executive director, said.

Positioned towards the back of the zoo, families can enter through the pumpkin arch to find an experienced geared toward young children. The hay fort includes a slide surrounded by bales forming the hay pyramid or climbing structure, a maze, games and much more.

The attraction is included with admission into the zoo and will be set-up through November, or as long as weather permits.

“We would love people to come check it out; they can visit the whole zoo and get this extra,” Mason said. “You can check it out during the day while we’re open or if anybody wants to, it’ll be here as part of Spooktacular too.”

RDC’s Spooktacular begins Oct. 13 from 7-9 p.m. with scary nights and family nights planned throughout the month.

The RDC is open seven days a week. Winter hours will begin in October from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information, call 308-630-6236 or visit www.riversidediscoverycenter.org.

                                                                                                          

Reporter

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

