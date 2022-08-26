Riverside Discovery Center to host Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness Day

The Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (NCDHH) will be hosting its annual Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness Day on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Riverside Discovery Center.

There will be a scavenger hunt where you can learn the American Sign Language (ASL) signs for all the animals. The organization will have a booth set up so you can learn more about the services that NCDHH offers to those who have a hearing loss. Other local agencies will have booths as well. An area Deaf community member will be signing in ASL a children’s book and one of the area local interpreters will be voicing his signing.