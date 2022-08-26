 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Riverside Discovery Center to host Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness Day

The Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (NCDHH) will be hosting its annual Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness Day on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Riverside Discovery Center.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

There will be a scavenger hunt where you can learn the American Sign Language (ASL) signs for all the animals. The organization will have a booth set up so you can learn more about the services that NCDHH offers to those who have a hearing loss. Other local agencies will have booths as well. An area Deaf community member will be signing in ASL a children’s book and one of the area local interpreters will be voicing his signing.

 

