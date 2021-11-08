Riverstone Bank kicks off 40th annual Gift of Love

On Thursday, Nov. 4, Riverstone Bank helped kick off the holiday season with its annual Gift of Love.
Now in its 40th year, Becca Pierce said the program has been a success year after year.
“First and foremost, the only reason that this program can be 40 years strong is because the community continues to support us in this cause — to make sure that every child within the community has a bright Christmas,” she said.
Pierce said the program follows the same format as it has every year. The Tree of Names at Riverstone Bank, formerly First State Bank, is up and decorated with tags with names of area children.
“We are on track to have between 300 and 320 children on the tree, out of 100 families that the Valley Christian Neighbors in Need selected for the program,” Pierce said. “We invite everybody to stop in. Choose a child or two or three, go buy that child a new gift and bring it back by Dec. 8.”
After the gifts are dropped off at Riverstone Bank, they will then be sent to Knights of Columbus who will wrap them and deliver them to the families.
Gifts aren’t the only thing Knights of Columbus will be delivering. They will also provide the family with a holiday meal basket and non-perishable food items that will last a week, Pierce said. The deliveries will be made the Sunday before Christmas.
On Dec. 11, the Truck of Love will be parked in Riverstone Bank’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Riverstone Bank is asking for community donations of new or gently-used toys and new or gently-used coats to fill the trailer on the Cross County Freight Solutions truck. They will also be collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations.
“It doesn’t matter what socio-economic background you come from, kids count gifts because it’s Christmas. (The Truck of Love) just absolutely makes sure that everybody has the best Christmas that they can,” Pierce said. “If there’s something on their wish list that’s within the stuff that we get from the truck, they make sure that it’s given to that child. It just it just makes it brighter Christmas.”
Pierce said it is also a great opportunity for families to clean out their child’s toy box and play room to donate those items to children who really need it.
Riverstone Bank is holding its annual Canned Food Challenge.
“We challenge schools to collect canned goods. We pick those cans up and we get them to the Valley Christian Neighbors in Need for their food pantry,” Pierce said.
Those canned goods also help stock the CAPWN and the Our Lady of Guadalupe food pantries.
“We’ve delivered about 20 tons worth of food through this program,” she said. “It goes so far and it helps fill such a need. When your school kids come home and ask for those canned goods, that’s where those items are going.”
New and used coats can be dropped off at all of the Scottsbluff and Gering locations for the Coats 4 Kids program.
“We believe very strongly that a coat is not a want, it is a need,” Pierce said. “We ask for new coats to be donated, so if it’s on the wishlist it can just be filled at the time of application and not go through and have to wait for a warm coat.”
In partnership with the Scottsbluff Family YMCA, they will be hosting the Turkey Trot, Pierce said. Check-in for the 5K fun run starts at 8 a.m. at the YMCA. The race begins at 9 a.m. on the Monument Valley Pathway at the YMCA.
Registration fees are $25 for adults 16 and up, and $15 for youth 15 and under. Both come with a T-shirt and goodie bag. Runners can register at the YMCA or Riverstone Bank locations. Participants can also download a registration form at https://bit.ly/3kjO1xb.
Race participants can reduce their fee by $5 by taking a new, unwrapped gift to the YMCA or First State Bank when registering for the race. Race organizers urge runners to register by Nov. 10 to guarantee they will get a T-shirt.