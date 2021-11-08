Riverstone Bank kicks off 40th annual Gift of Love

On Dec. 11, the Truck of Love will be parked in Riverstone Bank’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Riverstone Bank is asking for community donations of new or gently-used toys and new or gently-used coats to fill the trailer on the Cross County Freight Solutions truck. They will also be collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations.

“It doesn’t matter what socio-economic background you come from, kids count gifts because it’s Christmas. (The Truck of Love) just absolutely makes sure that everybody has the best Christmas that they can,” Pierce said. “If there’s something on their wish list that’s within the stuff that we get from the truck, they make sure that it’s given to that child. It just it just makes it brighter Christmas.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pierce said it is also a great opportunity for families to clean out their child’s toy box and play room to donate those items to children who really need it.

Riverstone Bank is holding its annual Canned Food Challenge.

“We challenge schools to collect canned goods. We pick those cans up and we get them to the Valley Christian Neighbors in Need for their food pantry,” Pierce said.

Those canned goods also help stock the CAPWN and the Our Lady of Guadalupe food pantries.