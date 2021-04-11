 Skip to main content
Road construction to begin at Chadron State Park
CHADRON — Visitors to Chadron State Park will be greeted with road construction in coming weeks.

Beginning April 12 and ending in late May, construction workers will be resurfacing the park’s 5.6 miles of asphalt roads, campsites and other pavement.

Gregg Galbraith, park superintendent, said visitors might not be able to access certain areas of the grounds during construction, but that the roads will be much more enjoyable to drive upon when the project is finished. He expects the roads to be in excellent shape for the park’s 100th anniversary celebration June 11-12, and the rest of the busy season.

The project’s schedule consists of about five days of milling, three days of patching, 10 days of paving and two days of painting.

Simon, a contractor for construction of highways, bridges and streets with locations in Nebraska, South Dakota, Colorado and Wyoming, won the bid for the project in February. It is being funded through the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Recreation Road Fund.

