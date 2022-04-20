Rob Rhodes named president of Healthy Blue in Nebraska

LINCOLN — Healthy Blue in Nebraska announced recently that Dr. Rob Rhodes has been named president of the health plan, a leading managed care provider of health benefits for Nebraska’s Heritage Health Medicaid program.

“Dr. Rhodes is a trusted and highly respected senior leader who has extensive knowledge and experience of Medicaid health plan operations as well as a passion for serving vulnerable communities through quality, cost-effective care,” said Dr. Barsam Kasravi, president of Anthem’s Medicaid West Region. “He has been recognized as a strong, influential and dynamic leader who is capable of guiding Healthy Blue through a time of tremendous growth and transformational change. We look forward to his ongoing leadership as we continue to improve health and lives across Nebraska.”

Most recently, Rhodes was chief medical officer for Healthy Blue Nebraska where he oversaw the health plan’s medical strategy and the clinical direction of medical services and quality improvements. In 2003, Rhodes founded the faith-based nonprofit, Clinic with a Heart, which provides free urgent short-term medical, chiropractic, physical therapy and dental care to uninsured and underinsured residents who reside in the Lincoln area. He also founded InjuReplay, a company designed to educate athletes and fans about sports injuries, treatments and recovery. Rhodes spent nearly 20 years as a physician in private practice and is past president and board member of the Nebraska Medical Association. In 2019, Rhodes was the recipient of the COPIC Humanitarian Award, which is presented annually to honor a physician for volunteer medical services and contributions to their community. In addition, Rhodes serves as an Adjunct Assistant Professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

“Healthy Blue has a local commitment to advancing the health of Nebraska communities and I look forward to continuing that local legacy by providing our members access to comprehensive, personalized healthcare services that improves their health and well-being,” said Rhodes. “We will continue to redefine health through a more holistic view by creating meaningful connections, removing barriers to care and improving outcomes for a more affordable healthcare experience. Healthy Blue understands our role as a health leader to collaborate with local organizations and our community and provider partners to support those in need so that everyone has a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible.”

Rhodes received his medical degree from University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Lincoln Medical Education Partnership program.

