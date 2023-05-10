The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education appointed Robert Polk to fill the vacant seat left by the resignation of member Ralph Paez at its regular meeting on Monday, May 8.

Polk is a father of seven as well as a former teacher, coach and school counselor. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

He has taught science at Kearney High School and was a school counselor at Bellevue West High School in the Omaha metro area and in the Savannah-Chatham County (Georgia) Public School System in Georgia.

Polk’s experience as an educator and passion for the field motivated him to apply for the open board position, and he said he is excited to put himself to work for Scottsbluff schools.

“I wanted to toss my hat in the ring because I love kids and I appreciate what education can do for them,” Polk said. “I’m excited that they chose me, because they didn’t have to. They had other great candidates.”

Polk was one of six applicants for the board vacancy alongside Katherine Carrizales, Kimberlee Johnson, Matt Fleming, Tyson Lambertson and Brian O'Bannon. According to the board, Carrizales and Johnson withdrew their applications before interviews. The remaining applicants participated in an interview panel with the board at Monday’s meeting, after which Polk was selected for the position in a unanimous vote.

The board vacancy was created by Ralph Paez's resignation in April. Applications were accepted from April 11-28 and were open to all qualified registered voters in the school district.

Polk took the oath of office after his appointment and will complete the term for which Paez was elected in November 2022.