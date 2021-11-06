Robert Thomason honored for helping children learn how to golf

Because of his commitment to helping children learn the sport, golf professional Robert Thomason was awarded the Scottsbluff Kiwanis Club’s Service to Youth Award during their weekly meeting on Thursday.
For Thomason, the award came unexpectedly. He was initially approached last week by Kiwanis members Kevin Mooney and Roger Russell, the latter of whom has been Thomason’s employee at the Monument Shadows golf course for 11 years.
“It was a surprise to me, but it was a nice surprise to have,” he said.
The Scottsbluff Kiwanis Club has been presenting locals with youth service awards since 2012. Honorees don’t need to be a Kiwanis member to receive it. All they need to do is make a sustained positive difference in children’s lives.
“One of our goals is we serve the children in our community, so we decided we’d give a service award for someone who did a special job in doing that,” Russell, a former Kiwanis Club president, said. He was the one who handed Thomason his award during the meeting.
Thomason, Russell said, goes far beyond simply providing lessons. He helps with Gering High School golf teams, both as a paid assistant and a volunteer. He runs introductory courses for elementary school students. He even conducts month-long golf camps during the summer and helps set up golf tournaments across the Panhandle.
“The junior golfer has always been looked at as the foundation of continuing the golf industry,” Thomason said. He said he enjoys working with the young golfers, and the award is “just icing on the cake.”
The Service to Youth Award is far from the only one the club hands out. Other examples are leadership awards for the middle school Builders Club and high school Key Club.
“Our club is pretty much focused on giving kids confidence, and security, and leadership-quality roles to better themselves in the world,” current president Alexandra Mason said.
Besides their weekly Thursday meetings, the club hosts a variety of other events and initiatives. These include a ‘Crabby Tax’ fundraiser, which includes an all-you-can-eat crab festival around the end of tax season. The club also hosts a tree lot, selling Christmas trees during the holiday season. Funds go to different projects such as scholarships for prospective college students.
The Scottsbluff club has 37 members. Around 20 of them were on hand for the Service to Youth Award presentation.
For Thomason, his goal is to help the game of golf as much as it is to help kids improve their skills. In recent years, golf groups have experienced stagnating growth, he said, so his programs are a boon for introducing people to the sport. “The younger the kids can start playing golf, the more enjoyable it is...the more involved they’re going to be,” he said.
Previous Youth Service Award recipients include a children’s librarian and a Nebraska state patrol lieutenant.
Thomason’s award presentation was only one portion of the afternoon’s events. While Kiwanis members chowed down on their luncheons, several of them were called upon by Mason to present updates on existing projects and details on newer ones. Scott Miller, who had joined back in October, was officially initiated as a Scottsbluff Kiwanis member.
Finally, the assembled Kiwanians heard about developments at the Riverside Discovery Center, including a new puma cub’s arrival and the unveiling of a pop-up Children’s Museum.