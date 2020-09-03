Robidoux Quick and Dirty is ready to roll

Some 350 bicyclists will hit the dirt on Sunday, Sept. 20 as the fifth Robidoux Quick and Dirty bike race takes them through the backroads of Scotts Bluff County.

Aaron Raines, one of the event promoters, said the traditional start from Five Rocks Amphitheater has been changed up as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We usually have a mass start, but sending out that many riders at once didn’t sound like a good idea,” Raines said. “This year, riders can start anywhere between 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Everyone should be on the road by then.”

Only one year of the race was canceled after two days of steady rain caused the county to close all its roads. Raines said that this year, rain shouldn’t be a problem.

Registration has closed for this year and riders are coming from as far away as California and Massachusetts. While the group includes some locals, at least 90% of the riders are coming from at least 100 miles away.

Raines, who’s in charge of advertising and marketing the event, said most of their messaging goes out to Colorado, Omaha and the Black Hills areas.

He added the event also helps the local economy, as most riders will spend at least one night in area motels and hotels, plus patronize other services while here.

The course is primarily in Scotts Bluff County with a short dip into Banner County on the south side of the Wildcat Hills.

From the Five Rocks Amphitheater, it heads east to Wright’s Gap. Then it’s on to Stegall Road, over to Carter Canyon, down to the Summit Ranch, over Rifle Sight Pass, then past the Haig School, through Mitchell Pass, then the final stretch back to the amphitheater.