Robidoux Quick and Dirty race returns June 20

The Robidoux Quick & Dirty kicks off Saturday, June 19. There are VIP group rides of the area that depart from the Gering Civic Plaza at 1 p.m. Riders can pick up race packets later that day from 4 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 20 is race day at Five Rocks Amphitheater. Late packet pickup is from 6 to 6:45 a.m., followed by a riders meeting at 6:50 a.m. for participants of the 100-mile route. Riders will leave the starting line around 7 a.m. The 65-mile route riders meeting is at 7:20 a.m., with a race start time of 7:30 a.m. The 25-mile riders meeting is at 8:50 a.m. with a 9 a.m. race start time.

Riders will receive timing chips to use during the event, allowing them to leave the starting line staggered.

“If you’re still not feeling the big group thing, you can wait three or four minutes until everybody is down the road and you can roll across the start line and it won’t affect your time,” he said.

As the cyclists take to the gravel roads, Raines encourages them as well as the community to be courteous of one another.