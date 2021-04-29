Robidoux Quick and Dirty race returns June 20

Around 500 cyclists will soon be traveling along the gravel terrain in Gering as the sixth annual Robidoux Quick & Dirty returns June 20.
This year’s event offers riders three courses on race day, taking them on a 100-mile, 65-mile or 25-mile journey through the Wildcat Hills.
Race director Aaron Raines said they changed the routes for last year’s event and those routes will be similar this year.
“In the beginning, we used to have a 75-mile route and a 28-mile route,” he said. “Last year, we changed it to include the 100, 65 and 25 to give the event more flavor for everyone.”
The Western Nebraska Bicycle Club, in partnership with the Oregon Trail Community Foundation, operates as a 501(c)3 organization to improve cycling and active lifestyle access for citizens and visitors of Scotts Bluff County. The Robidoux Quick & Dirty event is one way they carry out that mission.
“We’re here to raise the visibility in the cycling community about the type of riding we have here,” he said. “We also try to influence more people locally to get involved, whether that’s ride your bike two miles to work or come out for the 100 miler. We’re stocked any way that can happen.”
The routes begin at the Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering and take cyclists west to County Road 20 and around the Wildcat Hills to Wright’s Gap Road. While each route presents its own challenges, Raines said the 100-mile course is no easy feat.
“The 100 (mile route) is a big day on the bike,” he said. “Even experienced riders chose the 67 because our terrain is pretty unforgiving.
“If you have a lot of riding experience under your belt, but you don’t necessarily train week in and week out to be fast on the bike, the 67 is a great option.”
Riders who choose the 100-mile route are in it for a fun day on the bicycle or are trying to come home with the top spot, Raines said.
Raines said this year’s event is poised to see good turnout after the national attention it garnered last year, despite the pandemic.
“Last year, we were supposed to blow it up, but 2020 being what it was, this year is starting to turn into what last year was supposed to be,” Raines said. “This year is the one where it is a national event that is well-known in the cycling scene.”
COVID-19 protocols will still be in place, requiring riders to wear face coverings at the start line, at the aid stations and during the after party at Five Rocks. Aid station volunteers will be masked and gloved. There will be contactless bottle fill up available for cyclists at every aid station.
“If you’re in a big group hanging out, pay respect to other people and mask up,” he said. “Our volunteers at the aid stations are masked because they see 500 people.”
The Robidoux Quick & Dirty kicks off Saturday, June 19. There are VIP group rides of the area that depart from the Gering Civic Plaza at 1 p.m. Riders can pick up race packets later that day from 4 to 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 20 is race day at Five Rocks Amphitheater. Late packet pickup is from 6 to 6:45 a.m., followed by a riders meeting at 6:50 a.m. for participants of the 100-mile route. Riders will leave the starting line around 7 a.m. The 65-mile route riders meeting is at 7:20 a.m., with a race start time of 7:30 a.m. The 25-mile riders meeting is at 8:50 a.m. with a 9 a.m. race start time.
Riders will receive timing chips to use during the event, allowing them to leave the starting line staggered.
“If you’re still not feeling the big group thing, you can wait three or four minutes until everybody is down the road and you can roll across the start line and it won’t affect your time,” he said.
As the cyclists take to the gravel roads, Raines encourages them as well as the community to be courteous of one another.
“We ask riders to be respectful of people running cattle or whoever because the roads are open and we ask for the same respect in return,” he said. “That’s always something we want to go both ways because we want these relationships with the community to last a long time.”
Residents with dogs along the routes are encouraged to be mindful about the stress to their pet and riders, if the dog is not accustomed to cyclists.
“When there are 500 riders going by and your dog is not stocked on bike, it can be dangerous for riders and it’s super stressful for your dog,” he said. “We don’t want any bad interactions with people and animals. We ask if you have that dog, keep that in mind that morning.”
Proceeds raised from the event go back into the active living community to construct fix-it stations and maintain trails around the Wildcat Hills.
Raines said he is hopeful the 2022 event will see registrations double.
Registration for the event closes Friday, April 30. To register and for more race information, visit robidouxquickndirty.com or contact Raines at 308-672-3346. The registration fees are $75 for the 100-mile course, $60 for the 67-mile course and $25 for the 25-mile course.
The registration fee includes chip timing, custom event apparel and pint glass, finisher’s patch, beer at the finish line, fully stocked aid stations and a raffle entry.