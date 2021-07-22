Rock band Moon Fever to perform latest EP this weekend

That time is now, Micoley said.

“We’re out, and we’re finally back on the road, baby,” he said. “I’ve missed being on the road so much, my god. Seeing fans out, oh, it’s great; it really is great. It’s so cool.”

According to the press statement, the band’s sound “trades in high-octane garage-infused riffs, soaring vocals, and debaucherous storytelling to simultaneously raise eyebrows and fists,” and it reflects in the band’s persona all the way down to its name.

“It was like a little saying we would have,” Micoley said. “Because when we were living in LA … we’d go (out) like every night. We’d have the ‘moon fever,’ you know what I mean? It’s a little slang of like going out, partying or going out on the town, basically. You got the moon fever. Got to go out and get it out.”

Micoley, who’s been playing guitar since he was 14, said he’s missed the fans and the roar of the crowd when he performs on stage.