Rock Creek Fish Hatchery stocking area waters with rainbow trout

BRIDGEPORT — Anglers at the Bridgeport State Recreation Area might get a few more bites after Rock Creek Fish Hatchery released a total of 3,400 rainbow trout into two of the lakes.
On Friday, Julie Fraley made the nearly three-hour drive from Park, Nebraska, to release 2,000 rainbow trout into the middle lake at Bridgeport SRA. An additional 1,400 were released into the northwest lake on Wednesday.
Fraley said she makes several stops to the Bridgeport area as Rock Creek stocks the middle lake once a year, and the northwest lake gets fresh rainbow trout several times.
Several factors go into how many of the fish are put into the lakes.
“Basically, (biologists) take the acreage of the lake and they figure it out. They have some sort of calculations and then they just bring it to me and go this is what your stocking rate is,” she said.
The exact number of fish put into the lake is not known, Fraley said.
“It’s all by weight. We do sample count on them, so we know about how many fish per pound there are. Then we load according to that. Roughly, there’s 2,000 fish, it could be more,” she said.
Fraley said they have a process to get the fish ready to be released into area waters.
“We take them off of feed a couple of days before we let them sit in the raceway. ... When we transport them out of the ponds and into the raceway, they get a 1% salt bath. Then, when I transport them (to be released), they get a quarter percent salt bath,” she said.
The salt bath helps clean organisms and bacteria off of the fish before they’re released into waterways. Once they are packed for transporting, the water is oxygenated with condensed oxygen and aerators. The fish can be seen breaking the surface and even jumping out of the water soon after being released.
“From what I know, it helps the fish get (the condensed oxygen) off and out of their air bladder. Diving up and down helps them remove that,” Fraley said.
The stop in Bridgeport is just one of many stops the hatchery makes in the Panhandle.
“(From March through May), I think we usually hit the zoo ponds, Terry’s Lake and the Morrill (Sandpits) at least twice. Then, we hit Morrill and the zoo ponds and (Bridgeport) in the fall,” Fraley said.
Rock Creek stocks mostly rainbow trout in the Panhandle.
“We mainly raise rainbow trout. We do have Tiger trout on the property, right now. We do those every other year. We do raise several warm water species, but usually those go east,” she said.
There is no need to wait to fish the rainbow trout, Fraley said. She said anglers can start casting their lines now.
“We do Put and Take, so we raise 10-inch trout so the fisherman will come in and fish those out and not have them stay in there,” Fraley said. “If we were doing like other states, we’d raise 5-inch fish and put twice as many in there. That way if any of them get eaten you still probably have about 50% that survived. But with put and take, we want you to come fishing. They’re ready to go. There are limits on trout, I believe you can only have one over 19 inches.”
Fraley said the hope is that stocking the lakes will inspire people to go out and fish.
“They’re probably gone within two to three weeks. Once people find out they’re there, they’re gone,” she said. “And that’s what we want. We want to take your kids or grandkids out fishing.
“Trout are easy to raise. They’re easy to catch. We hope it gets them interested in fishing,” she said.