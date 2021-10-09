Rock Creek Fish Hatchery stocking area waters with rainbow trout

“We take them off of feed a couple of days before we let them sit in the raceway. ... When we transport them out of the ponds and into the raceway, they get a 1% salt bath. Then, when I transport them (to be released), they get a quarter percent salt bath,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The salt bath helps clean organisms and bacteria off of the fish before they’re released into waterways. Once they are packed for transporting, the water is oxygenated with condensed oxygen and aerators. The fish can be seen breaking the surface and even jumping out of the water soon after being released.

“From what I know, it helps the fish get (the condensed oxygen) off and out of their air bladder. Diving up and down helps them remove that,” Fraley said.

The stop in Bridgeport is just one of many stops the hatchery makes in the Panhandle.

“(From March through May), I think we usually hit the zoo ponds, Terry’s Lake and the Morrill (Sandpits) at least twice. Then, we hit Morrill and the zoo ponds and (Bridgeport) in the fall,” Fraley said.

Rock Creek stocks mostly rainbow trout in the Panhandle.