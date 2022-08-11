Rock ‘n’ roll blues party: Carvin Jones Band to perform at WNCC Aug. 16

The King of Strings will take the Judy Chaloupka Theatre stage Tuesday, Aug. 16, showcasing his passion for rock ‘n’ roll and blues. Carvin Jones and the Carvin Jones Band will provide the audience over two hours of entertainment in what Jones calls a rock ‘n’ roll blues party.

“It’s going to be a night that Scottsbluff will not soon forget,” Jones told the Star-Herald.

Jones was born in Lufkin, Texas, and says he discovered his interest in blues music by listening to BB King, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and ZZ Top records with his grandfather. At the age of 7, he began playing the guitar and would find inspiration by watching clips of his idols on TV.

“I saw some clips of these artists on television – BB King, Clapton and I saw how they moved the audience,” he said. “I was like ‘Wow, this is fantastic.’ I try to bring that energy into my shows.”

Through his dedication to music, his talent grew and allowed him to move to Arizona to start his music career at the age of 19. Throughout his over 30-year career, Jones has opened on stage for several Blues Rock legends, including Carlos Santana, Jeff Beck, Gary Moore, John Mayall, Albert Collins, Johnny Winter and Jimmy Vaughan.

Scottsbluff’s show will feature music from Chuck Berry, ZZ Top and some of Jones’ originals.

“I always want to keep the audience surprised with songs that they’ve never heard before,” Jones said. “I’ve been blessed with success for over 30 years and we just try to give them a show that they’ve never seen in their entire life.”

The Carvin Jones Band is currently on its 2022 American Tour. Band members perform more than 300 shows each year and have performed in 39 countries, offering audiences a night of lively musical entertainment. The Scottsbluff stop will be Jones’ first time in Nebraska.

“I absolutely love to learn about the city,” he said. “I also enjoy meeting the fantastic people. I have never played in many of these towns before, so that’s exciting.”

Jones encourages the audience to dance in aisles, clap and celebrate the music.

“I’m a happy person and I want the audience to be happy,” he said. “The music has changed, but the vibe is still the same. I still write about having a good time, partying, and getting up and dancing.”

While the easy and fun part of his job is performing in front of audiences, Jones said the hardest part about preparing for a show is finding good food.

“We are always trying to find good food to get to the auditorium,” he said.

Carvin was voted one of the 50 Greatest Blues Guitarists of all time by Guitarist Magazine and has received accolades from the likes of BB King and Buddy Guy.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.carvinjones.com. VIP ticket packages are available, which come with a meet and greet before the show, along with goodies, pictures with the band and front row seats.