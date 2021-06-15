Rock N' Roll Father's Day Classic returns to Five Rocks Amphitheater

Following the parade, the public is invited to get an up close look at the vehicles during the car show at Five Rocks Amphitheater. The car show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hoatsan said he enjoys seeing the work people put into their vehicles.

“You can’t believe the things these people go through to make it like original or as close as they can to original,” he said. “It’s nice to see somebody do something that goes back to exactly or better than what it was when it came out of the factory.”

Hoatsan said he hopes spectators enjoy the car show as the vehicles bring back childhood memories.

“I hope they enjoy seeing these old cars their dads, granddads or maybe their uncles had when they were young,” he said.

He also hopes the event attracts the younger generation of car enthusiasts and inspires them to hold onto their vehicles to showcase to future generations as others have done before them.