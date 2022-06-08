Rock n’ roll’s melting pot: ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ delivers early rock’s energy Thursday

Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash are four legends in the music world, who came together on Dec. 4, 1956, by a twist of fate. That story of their musical collaboration will take center stage in the Theatre West Summer Repertory production “Million Dollar Quartet,” which opens Thursday with its first performance at 7:30 p.m.

The four artists arrived in Memphis, Tennessee, at the Sun Records’ storefront studio. Sam Phillips, known as the “Father of Rock n’ Roll” discovers them. The show captures their contagious spirit, excitement and the captivating sounds from some of the best talents.

Jackson Baker, who portrays Johnny Cash, is from Brooklyn, New York. He has enjoyed being involved in a small community theater production and is excited to share the story with the audience.

“I feel very fortunate that everyone came prepared on our first day of rehearsal,” he said. “This cast is so talented and we can just throw ourselves into the live music aspect of it. When that audience is here for opening night, I think we’ll be ready.”

Bringing his talents from Seattle, Washington, Casey Raiha portrays Sam Phillips in the show, a character he knows well.

“This is my third time performing this role in this show,” Raiha said. “We very quickly found chemistry between all of us and the music was hopping almost immediately.” In the last few rehearsals before the first show, Raiha said they are focusing on the final tweaks on the technical side. Individually, he said he is focused on being present and making sure the show takes the audience on a musical journey.

“It’s about listening to my fellow actors and thinking about what do I want in this scene, what’s the end goal and being present,” he said.

Baker said he is focused on his mental and physical wellness to be prepared to give himself to the audience.

“I want them to have a good time,” Baker said. “As a group, it’s a group effort. It’s helping each other out and leaning on each other to pick up on music cues.”

This is Baker’s first show as an actor musician.

“It’s a lot of balls to juggle because you want to be in the moment as an actor and deliver these scenes, but also there’s a set of music you have to fit into it,” he said. “That’s been a challenge, but a welcome one for me.”

To bring the story to life, the actors said chemistry among the cast and the atmosphere during rehearsals were key.

“There’s a time for work and a time for play and if you can find a balance of people who can live in both worlds, everything kind of goes smoothly,” Baker said. “We were the first cast to get here and start working. I really love this group of actors and I think we have a good chemistry where everyone can play off of each other really well.”

Raiha shared previous experiences where the cast did not jive in the “Million Dollar Quartet” and juxtaposed the Theatre West cast as a group that connected both on and off the stage.

“I’m grateful for company’s like this one where we have taken the time to get to know one another, to make music on stage and off stage and hangout,” he said. “It helps because I know historically who all of these characters are, so do many people who come to see these shows, but to see what the actors bring to these iconic people that’s what makes it unique and fresh every single night that we perform.”

While the community engages with the show, Raiha hopes they reflect on the origins of the music and how the public perspective on the music has evolved.

“I think it’s good for people in addition to thinking about this music that they enjoy to think about the origins of it coming from Black R&B and the soul scene and how they blended together into this beautiful melting pot that is rock n’ roll,” he said. “For the longest time, for a couple of decades, everyone thought this was the devil’s music. Now looking back in retrospect, it did a lot more good than bad.”

Throughout the show, the characters interact and connect with one another due to a shared interest in music. However, the situation gets heated.

Following the exchange, Johnny Cash (Baker) takes the stage to perform “I Walk the Line,” which is a favorite part of the show.

“It’s just this really sweet love song,” Baker said. “I’ve always loved Johnny Cash. It’s a time for me to hone in on what those words are saying.”

Raiha likes to hear “Brown Eyed Handsome Man” as the four artists start to connect and perform together. He also enjoys his harmonica solo during the song, “See You Later Alligator.”

“We guarantee you some good rockin’ tonight,” Raiha said.

Theatre West’s production of “Million Dollar Quartet” will take place in the Judy Chaloupka Theatre on the Western Nebraska Community College campus in Scottsbluff.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 308-635-6190 or visit https://twneb.com/.

