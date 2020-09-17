 Skip to main content
Rockabilly Mafia Dolls looking for volunteers, opportunities
A local woman is bringing the “mafia” to the valley. No, not that mafia — rather than causing chaos, this one wants to do some good in the area’s communities.

Based on a foundation of good ethics and strong morals, the Rockabilly Mafia Dolls were founded on the West Coast in 2010. The group is a sisterhood that believes in uplifting and empowering all people without bias — all while keeping it classy in their Rockabilly attire.

Jess Bolton, of Scottsbluff, is working to start up the WyoBraska chapter of the organization.

“I have always loved helping others and our community, so it is a way I can get involved,” she said.

Women age 21 and over from the Panhandle and the Torrington area with an interest in the Rockabilly lifestyle are encouraged to join in the organization’s work to contribute to the communities in the area. Women between the ages of 18-21 can also join as supporters in a limited capacity.

Bolton, whose “stage name” is Bonnie Bunny, has been a fan of the culture since she was young.

“I remember going to car shows as a kid with my dad, and I just absolutely loved looking at all the older cars,” she said.

In high school, classmates were dreaming of new, fast cars, but not her.

“Here I was just wanting a 1941 Cadillac Series 62 Touring,” she said. “One of my favorite things is to see an older car run and drive down the road — it is just so impressive to see something so old working.”

Rockabilly goes far beyond old cars, though, and as she’s gotten older, Bolton has embraced the lifestyle fully.

“I have also done the pin-up hairstyle since middle school, but never wore the clothes,” she said. “I didn’t think I would look good.”

A friend, Janica Mehling, invited her to a pin-up show at Rockabilly Retro Fest in Torrington. She returned to the event last weekend as a judge for the pin-up competition.

“Then I started to buy outfits and wearing them for my daily attire,” she said.

As she’s gotten deeper into the lifestyle, she’s learned that it is about family, friends and having a good time. It’s about more than dressing up, she said, although the outfits will play a role in the Rockabilly Mafia Dolls’s work.

“We have to dress up in rockabilly outfits when we do any kind of event,” said Bolton.

Ladies who don’t own that kind of attire shouldn’t count themselves out, she said. Any woman is welcome if they have an interest in the rockabilly life.

“We can help with the outfits, hair and makeup,” she said. “It doesn’t take much, to be honest … I have found a lot of my items at second-hand stores, Goodwill and garage sales.”

The group hopes to do all kinds of volunteer work, including soup kitchens, churches, nursing homes and events such as the Festival of Hope, she said.

Someone also donated a truck for the group, she said, “so I would like to do a fill-a-truck for the homeless people in need.”

A meet and greet is planned on Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell for those interested in joining the Rockabilly Mafia Dolls.

Additionally, those who are interested or those seeking volunteers can contact Bolton at bonniebunny1950s@gmail.com or 308-672-9084. She can also be found by searching Jess Bolton on Facebook.

Rockabilly Mafia Dolls Meet and Greet

When: Sept. 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds

More info: Jess Bolton, bonniebunny1950s@gmail.com or 308-672-9084

Reporter

Kamie Stephen is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9041 or via email at kamie.stephen@starherald.com.

