Rockabilly Mafia Dolls looking for volunteers, opportunities

A local woman is bringing the “mafia” to the valley. No, not that mafia — rather than causing chaos, this one wants to do some good in the area’s communities.

Based on a foundation of good ethics and strong morals, the Rockabilly Mafia Dolls were founded on the West Coast in 2010. The group is a sisterhood that believes in uplifting and empowering all people without bias — all while keeping it classy in their Rockabilly attire.

Jess Bolton, of Scottsbluff, is working to start up the WyoBraska chapter of the organization.

“I have always loved helping others and our community, so it is a way I can get involved,” she said.

Women age 21 and over from the Panhandle and the Torrington area with an interest in the Rockabilly lifestyle are encouraged to join in the organization’s work to contribute to the communities in the area. Women between the ages of 18-21 can also join as supporters in a limited capacity.

Bolton, whose “stage name” is Bonnie Bunny, has been a fan of the culture since she was young.

“I remember going to car shows as a kid with my dad, and I just absolutely loved looking at all the older cars,” she said.

In high school, classmates were dreaming of new, fast cars, but not her.

“Here I was just wanting a 1941 Cadillac Series 62 Touring,” she said. “One of my favorite things is to see an older car run and drive down the road — it is just so impressive to see something so old working.”

Rockabilly goes far beyond old cars, though, and as she’s gotten older, Bolton has embraced the lifestyle fully.