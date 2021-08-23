Rockabilly Misfits establishing themselves in the community

If you’ve been to any recent events in the community, chances are that you’ve seen the Rockabilly Misfits.

The group was founded by Jess Bolton, aka Bonnie Bunny, after a failed attempt to start an earlier group.

“I originally had a roller derby team, and I wanted that team to (compete in roller derby), but also be a part of the community. That really didn’t pan out, so I wanted to do something different,” she said.

Bolton combined two of her passions to form the Rockabilly Misfits.

“I’ve always had a love for vintage and rockabilly and stuff like that so I started the (Rockabilly Misfits) as a way to be out in the community, and get other people involved with the community,” she said.

Bolton got the group off the ground in January 2020.

“I just started putting it out there on social media. Then, I did a meet and greet last year in September at the truck show,” she said.

She has also relied on word of mouth to help recruit new members to the group. Currently, the group has five members including Bolton.

Bolton and the Misfits are quickly making a name for themselves in the community through charitable giving, she said.