'Rocky Horror Picture Show" coming to Skyview Drive-in

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is celebrating its 45th anniversary, and the valley is invited to join in on the fun.

The longest-running film of all time will screen at the Mid-West Skyview Drive-in on Friday.

The movie is based on the stage musical “The Rocky Horror Show,” by Richard O’Brien and follows a young couple’s unexpected stay in The Frankenstein Place.

The gothic castle is filled with interesting characters such as tap-dancing Columbia, motor maniac Eddie, and the most dangerous mad scientist in heels, Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

The flick was the first to be known for audience participation, with patrons attending in costume with props and belting out the lyrics to the musical’s songs.

Typically, props are encouraged, however, that is not the case with the screening at the Skyview. Prop bags will not be sold and patrons are asked not to bring outside props. Those who want to break the rules are asked to only use their props in their car to keep the parking lot clean and prevent damage to the projector booth or the screen.

Unlike other screenings at the drive-in, no one under the age of 17 will be allowed unless they are with a parent or guardian because the film carries an R rating