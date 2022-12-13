 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rodney Masalis Philadelpha Big Brass to perform at Midwest Theater Friday

  • 0

The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass will perform a special holiday concert this Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m., at the Historic Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff.

The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass is America’s premier large brass ensemble. A group that always reflects the diverse makeup of men and women in the American culture, RMPBB is dedicated to the notion that music is a gift to be enjoyed by everyone.

The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass is a family-owned and operated business that had its beginnings on the streets of New Orleans. On the advice of family patriarch Ellis Marsalis, the group created a concert format that breaks the usual barriers between genres and strives to create a connection between the audience and performers.

Performances by The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass range from solo trumpet to brass quintet and the full eleven-piece ensemble with percussion. This veritable dream team of virtuoso brass players will be bringing a special Big Brass Holiday Concert to the Historic Midwest Theater.

People are also reading…

Ticket prices for Midwest Theater members range from $22-$26. Non-member single tickets range from $30-$34. All tickets are reserve seating

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Illinois man killed in crash near Potter

Illinois man killed in crash near Potter

Mohammad Pirzad, 42, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, died in ta Saturday crash near Potter, according to information released from the Cheyenne County Attorney's Office and Cheyenne County Sheriff.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pet rat saves owner's life after removing lit cigarette from lap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News