Rodney Masalis Philadelpha Big Brass to perform at Midwest Theater Friday

The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass will perform a special holiday concert this Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m., at the Historic Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff.

The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass is America’s premier large brass ensemble. A group that always reflects the diverse makeup of men and women in the American culture, RMPBB is dedicated to the notion that music is a gift to be enjoyed by everyone.

The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass is a family-owned and operated business that had its beginnings on the streets of New Orleans. On the advice of family patriarch Ellis Marsalis, the group created a concert format that breaks the usual barriers between genres and strives to create a connection between the audience and performers.

Performances by The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass range from solo trumpet to brass quintet and the full eleven-piece ensemble with percussion. This veritable dream team of virtuoso brass players will be bringing a special Big Brass Holiday Concert to the Historic Midwest Theater.

Ticket prices for Midwest Theater members range from $22-$26. Non-member single tickets range from $30-$34. All tickets are reserve seating