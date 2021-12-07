‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ showing at Midwest Theater

SCOTTSBLUFF — The most recent animated film from 20th Century Studios, “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” will take the screen at the Historic Midwest Theater this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

In this PG-rated film, socially awkward schoolboy Barney receives a robot named Ron — a walking, talking, digitally connected device that’s supposed to be his best friend. Barney is excited to finally have his own robot — until his new toy starts to hilariously malfunction, drawing the attention of a shady executive who wants to protect his company’s stock price at all costs.

Showtimes for the film are 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12. The theater will be closed Friday, Dec. 10, for a private event.

Movie pricing is $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their membership cards. Pricing is $7 for non-members.

Masks are recommended and, if you are feeling sick, we request that you stay home.