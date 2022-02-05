Ron Swank is grateful for a musical life

As a young boy in the third grade, Ron Swank found a connection to music that would afford him many memories throughout his life.

Lincoln Heights Elementary School music teacher Nancy Button invited Swank to join the school’s choir.

“It was fourth, fifth and sixth grades and then you had to be invited and I got invited when I was in third grade, so I thought I was pretty special,” Swank said. “She set the stage for me. I have a good ear, I guess.”

Swank performed as a high soprano in the school choir for three years, gaining experience as a vocalist and performer. He also performed at the Baptist Church and St. Agnes in Scottsbluff. One of their songs they performed was called Sit Down Servant. Swank recalled one of the sixth grader’s voices sounding like Louis Armstrong, but one day the boy did not show up. Button looked for someone to perform the solo and Swank volunteered. After that one performance, it became his solo.

Swank’s older sister played the organ for the church choir, and he would tag along to sing with the ladies.

“I would sing in the church when I was getting started and I thought, ‘I can sing higher than these ladies can,’” he recalled.