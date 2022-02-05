 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ron Swank is grateful for a musical life
Ron Swank is grateful for a musical life

Ron Swank is grateful for a musical life

Rod and Teresa Swank met in music class at Scottsbluff High School. The couple's love for music brought them together and continues to inspire them to perform with local acapella groups in the Nebraska and Colorado area.

As a young boy in the third grade, Ron Swank found a connection to music that would afford him many memories throughout his life.

Lincoln Heights Elementary School music teacher Nancy Button invited Swank to join the school’s choir.

“It was fourth, fifth and sixth grades and then you had to be invited and I got invited when I was in third grade, so I thought I was pretty special,” Swank said. “She set the stage for me. I have a good ear, I guess.”

Swank performed as a high soprano in the school choir for three years, gaining experience as a vocalist and performer. He also performed at the Baptist Church and St. Agnes in Scottsbluff. One of their songs they performed was called Sit Down Servant. Swank recalled one of the sixth grader’s voices sounding like Louis Armstrong, but one day the boy did not show up. Button looked for someone to perform the solo and Swank volunteered. After that one performance, it became his solo.

Swank’s older sister played the organ for the church choir, and he would tag along to sing with the ladies.

“I would sing in the church when I was getting started and I thought, ‘I can sing higher than these ladies can,’” he recalled.

Then Swank’s father sold the Goodyear business and the family moved to Florida for a year and then to Greeley. During his time at Greeley Central, Harold Hambler gave Swank vocal lessons. As he became involved in several plays and the school’s music department in Greeley, the family moved back to Scottsbluff during his junior year of high school.

“My junior year I was not the happiest camper,” Swank recalled. “Scottsbluff has a really good acapella and a really good music program.”

Luckily, Swank was allowed into the acapella mid-year and some of the seniors befriended him, which helped lift him up.

“Anytime I’ve ever been down, music has always lifted me back up,” said Swank.

Scottsbluff High School’s spring musical was Carousel Swank’s junior year was he was cast as a fisherman.

“I had a two-line solo and I remember the student director came up to me and said I know who next year’s lead is going to be,” Swank said. “I didn’t try out for Tony. I tried out for Action (one of the Ace men of the Jets).”

Ron Swank is grateful for a musical life

Nellie Forbusch (Alexandra Frankovich) and the more mature French planter Emile De Becque (Ron Swank), who has a few secrets he fails to reveal at first. Swank was part of the 2009 Theatre West production South Pacific.

While bass singers are not the best melody singers, being better at harmonizing, Swank took on the role of Tony in West Side Story his senior year, which remain fond memories of his senior musical.

“It was the highlight of my high school career,” he said.

Senior year is also when Swank met his future wife, Teresa. One day during music class, he grabbed his music binder when another binder hit him on the head. He looked up and his future wife, Teresa, had dropped her binder on him.

“She dropped music on my head and that’s how we were introduced,” he said. “That was 48 years ago, so I found my wife through music.”

After graduating from SHS in 1976, Swank stepped away from music for a couple of years. While he went to college, he also worked, which didn’t leave much time for music. Meanwhile, Teresa became involved in the local Sweet Adelines chapter, an international organization of women singers who sing barbershop harmony. That connected Swank with the local barbershop chapter, which performs acapella.

“That kind of filled a void for me and kept me going,” he said. “Of course, the Sugar Valley Singers, we’re still going although COVID about wiped us out.”

Swank was a member of the Old Pals quartet with Dan Clark, Jim Schmucker and Rod Businga. The four men would compete in competitions and deliver Singing Valentines to people around the valley.

“Jim, Dan and Rod were all just musical semi-geniuses,” Swank said. “I just open my mouth and sing. Those guys do arrangements and piece the harmony together.”

Ron Swank is grateful for a musical life

Members of the Sugar Valley Singers include basses, Ron Swank (assistant director), Dale Long, Tim Walter, Henry Boltjes, Dave Chapman and Jim Krall; baritones, Rod Businga, Dave Mehring, Ross Johnson, Stan Sherard and Joel Burian (not pictured; leads, Dan Lewis, Randy Butcher, Dick Vandel, Ryan Wunibald and Eldon Booth; tenors, Marty Jungck and Dan Clark (director). The Sugar Valley Singers concert will be 7 p.m., Saturday Nov. 7, 2015, at the auditorium at the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center and at the senior center in Torrington, Wyoming at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Swank would travel to Denver, Colo., to compete with the barbershop chorus. The quartet finished as high as third at the competitions. During his time with the chorus, he competed in several international Barbershop Harmony Society competitions in Montreal, Louisville, Salt Lake City and Denver.

The Swanks continue to sing in their barbershop choirs but have also been active in theater productions around the valley for about 15 years.

“Theatre West is so neat because you get to work with these upcoming professionals and they mix the community people in with that,” he said.

Swank portrayed Mil Debeck in South Pacific and the barbershop quartet performed in Theatre West’s Music Man. He has also performed in the community theater in Bayard.

“I really can’t think of a bad experience with music,” Swank said. “Music has just been the high of my life. It’s something I’ve shared with my wife that we can do together.”

Ron Swank is grateful for a musical life

Ron Swank (left) and Jim Schmucker (right) sing a demo of one of the Valentine's grams as part of the "Old Pals," a subset of the Sugar Valley Singers.

As someone who says his identity is music, Swank said he owes his good health to the power of music.

“When I’m singing, I don’t think I age,” he said. “Music is uplifting, and you just forget all of your problems. It keeps you young.”

While Swank may be known by colleagues as a banker or by his tennis athletes as coach, music is Swank’s outlet that has guided him through his childhood and adulthood one melody at a time.

“Music is just part of my life,” Swank said. “It keeps me grounded. I can’t imagine what my life would be like without music.”

