Root for Monument Marathon runners along the route this weekend

Community members can stand at the finish line, Reisig said, but masks will be required. Anyone who attends the expo at the Gering Civic Center on Friday will be required to wear a mask and go through a COVID-19 screening. Social distancing is highly encouraged at the marathon events.

With the race right around the corner, Reisig said she has been happy with all the set up and volunteer work that has been done to make the race a reality.

“I want to say a huge thank you to our sponsors and volunteers and especially emergency personnel and law enforcement and the City of Gering. They’ve been amazing to work with through all the changes that we needed to work through this year,” Reisig said. “This race takes the whole community.”

As of Sept. 23, 587 runners have registered for the race, although 34 of them decided to defer their registration for next year because they did not feel comfortable running or traveling, Reisig said. Nevertheless, that leaves 553 runners still planning to come for the race Saturday. Reisig said 39 states will be represented this weekend.

Karla Neidan-Streeks from the Gering Visitors Bureau said the race is one of the biggest events in sports recreation for the area, bringing in a lot of sports tourists each year.