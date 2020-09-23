Root for Monument Marathon runners along the route this weekend

One of the largest sports recreation events in the area is only a few days away as last minute preparations are finalized for the ninth annual Monument Marathon.
Race director Jennifer Reisig said there are over 350 volunteers lined up to help with the race Saturday, Sept. 26. Many of them are from the WNCC athletic teams.
“Often they are off at competitions during this time, but since there are no competitions this semester, those teams are available, and they will be volunteering all over the course,” Reisig said. “Many of them are students who benefit from the scholarship support that is raised through the marathon.”
Volunteer tasks include putting out course signs for the runners at 2 a.m., directing traffic at intersections and running aid stations during the race. Volunteers will also be at the start and finish lines, but spectators will have slightly more limited options this year.
Reisig said that the community can support runners at six different cheer stations: Old Stage Hill Road and Highway 71, Sandberg Implement, McLellan Park, Geil Elementary, Country Club/Clubhouse and Five Rocks Amphitheater. When driving to the cheer stations, Reisig asks people to be cautious, watching for runners and volunteers, and obey all signs and law enforcement personnel. She also encourages those who live along the race route to come out of their houses and cheer on the runners from their lawns.
Community members can stand at the finish line, Reisig said, but masks will be required. Anyone who attends the expo at the Gering Civic Center on Friday will be required to wear a mask and go through a COVID-19 screening. Social distancing is highly encouraged at the marathon events.
With the race right around the corner, Reisig said she has been happy with all the set up and volunteer work that has been done to make the race a reality.
“I want to say a huge thank you to our sponsors and volunteers and especially emergency personnel and law enforcement and the City of Gering. They’ve been amazing to work with through all the changes that we needed to work through this year,” Reisig said. “This race takes the whole community.”
As of Sept. 23, 587 runners have registered for the race, although 34 of them decided to defer their registration for next year because they did not feel comfortable running or traveling, Reisig said. Nevertheless, that leaves 553 runners still planning to come for the race Saturday. Reisig said 39 states will be represented this weekend.
Karla Neidan-Streeks from the Gering Visitors Bureau said the race is one of the biggest events in sports recreation for the area, bringing in a lot of sports tourists each year.
“The runners are one of the best groups of people ever to host. They are here for a purpose and they are always engaged in our community,” she said. “They are always appreciative of the landscape, terrain and landmarks, and they are very receptive to the local communities and their hospitality. Then they go home and talk about their great experience in the area.
“This year it is one of the few events that have been orchestrated,” she said. “It’s a very welcome weekend.”
There are still about 10 spots left in the half marathon and 15 spots in the full marathon. The 5K is full and cannot take any more registrations.
For more information about the race, its COVID-19 precautions or the routes, visit monumentmarathon.com. The website includes the race guide, a runner info page and the road impact map that shows the route and the cheer stations. The map is also available on starherald.com.
