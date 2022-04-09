Rotary Gold to aid Northfield Haven with social event to raise funds for housing project

The 2022 Rotary Gold fundraiser will feature various prizes auctioned off to benefit a Gering project, Northfield Haven. The event is being organized by the Rotary Club of Scottsbluff/Gering. It will take place on Saturday, April 23, at the Gering Civic Center.

Doors open at 6 p.m. This will be a black-tie event and tickets cost $75. Tables can be bought for $750 each.

This fundraiser will be the first Rotary Gold event since before the coronavirus pandemic. Rotary Club President Sandra Gutwein selected Northfield Haven as the recipient. Northfield Haven will be a complex for developmentally disabled adults to live independently. It will be located in the former medical wing of the Northfield Apartments. Twin Cities Development has been overseeing its construction for the better part of a year, ever since a group of parents approached them about their disabled adult children continuing to live in the area.

The local band Avid Discord will provide live music at the event, while the menu will include high-end hors d’oeuvres. The fundraiser will feature a live auction, a silent auction and a paddle auction. The latter will specifically raise funds to buy kitchen appliances for the Northfield Haven apartments.

Prizes up for auction include jewelry, a flat top grill, a lifetime hunting license, Nebraska football tickets and several themed baskets. Also up for auction are condo stays in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Bozeman, Montana. The latter includes a fly-fishing trip.

“People have been really thoughtful with their donations and we’re continuing to add to that list as well,” Rotary member Katy Reichert said.

During the event, 75 gold boxes will also be sold, 25 of which will contain some kind of gift. Donations came from Rotary members and other businesses and community members.

“Our original construction estimate was $885,000,” Northfield Haven President Pam Richter said. “With COVID and the bid going through the bid process, the increase in materials for this project has gone up from $885,000 to $1.2 million. ... We’re hoping the additional funds are going to help fill that gap to complete the whole construction of the 15 apartments.”

So far, the project has raised around $900,000, in part due to donations from various groups such as Twin Cities Development, Western Nebraska Housing, J.G. Elliott and NEXT Young Professionals. The state of Nebraska also awarded the project $500,000 in a housing trust fund grant.

Reichert said the Rotary Club is aiming to raise around $20,000 to $30,000.

“It’s been very cool to see the community rally around this idea,” she said.

All eight Northfield Haven board members will be at the fundraiser, as will three future residents of the facility. Richter’s son will be one of the residents; she said there are seven residents currently on a waiting list.

“Housing for those with developmental disabilities is a need that is not met in this community or in any other community in Nebraska. Omaha is the closest (facility) that we’re aware of that we’ve kind of modeled ours after,” Richter said.

She estimated that construction would be finished within a year.

Tickets for the fundraiser can be purchased by contacting any Rotarian or calling 308-641-9913.

