The RPM Boxing Club is hosting an enchilada sale on Saturday, March 25, to raise funds to help a group of youth fighters get equipment and uniforms for an upcoming competition. The group trains at Warehouse Fitness & Training Center in Scottsbluff.

This is the first group of youth boxers to compete in Lincoln on April 15.

The public can choose two options for the enchilada sale. There is a one dozen cheese and cheese and onion enchiladas for $15 or one dozen of cheese and hamburger enchiladas for $20. Orders will be ready for pick up at the Warehouse gym on Saturday, March 25 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The public can place an order by messaging the Warehouse Fitness Training page, texting Maricia Marquez at 308-672-6438 or Amanda Flores at 308-631-9773.